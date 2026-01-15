Better availability for upcoming Kenyan avocado export window

The Kenyan avocado industry is getting ready to resume its avocado exports via the sea, and the weather conditions have been positive, leading to higher volumes for the coming export window, says Brian Njue, managing director of Kenyan avocado exporter Aytin Naturals: "We're expecting avocado volumes to be approximately 30 to 40 per cent higher than last year at this time. We had favorable conditions during the flowering period, and our trees are showing good fruit set. The weather has been largely favorable so far. We've had good rainfall during the critical development stages, which has helped with fruit sizing. However, we're watching temperatures closely as we approach harvest. We've had a few heatwave periods that could affect fruit quality if they persist, so we're monitoring our orchard carefully and adjusting our irrigation schedules accordingly."

Aytin Naturals will have its focus on its usual markets, but will also try to reach more European markets, as well as the Chinese market, Njue explains. "Our primary export markets are in the Middle East, mainly the United Arab Emirates. The demand there has been very strong and consistent. For new markets, we're actively working toward entering Europe and China. Europe presents excellent opportunities with its year-round demand and preference for quality fruit, while China's growing middle class and increasing appetite for avocados make it an exciting prospect."

© Aytin Naturals

According to Njue, other avocado-producing countries could create some pressure on the price of avocados, as they harvest at the same time as Kenya: "The main challenges that we're anticipating are managing the increased volumes efficiently and maintaining quality standards throughout the supply chain. With higher production, we need to ensure our packing operations can handle the throughput without compromising on grading and quality control. Another challenge is the timing of our harvest window overlapping with other major producing regions, which could create price pressure. We're mitigating this by focusing on our quality differentiation and maintaining strong relationships with our buyers who value consistency."

The current uncertainty surrounding the implementation of old and new tariffs by President Trump requires flexibility of exporters, Njue emphasizes. "The Red Sea disruptions that forced ships to reroute around Africa in 2025 are showing signs of easing, with some carriers beginning to test returns to the Suez Canal route. That's positive news for transit times and costs. The main uncertainty we're currently watching is the new Trump administration's tariff policies. While our Middle Eastern markets aren't directly affected, these tariffs are creating broader shifts in global trade flows that could impact shipping availability and pricing. As we look to expand into Europe and China, we need to stay flexible."

© Aytin Naturals

Njue feels that their new investments will help a great deal in getting ahead of the upcoming export window: "We've made a few key investments that should really help us this season. We've upgraded our packing shed with better sorting equipment, which means we can grade fruit more accurately and handle the increased volumes more efficiently. Quality control is everything when you're exporting, so this was essential. On the orchard side, we've improved our irrigation system with better water management technology. This lets us deliver water and nutrients more precisely to the trees, which we're already seeing pay off in healthier trees and better fruit quality. Given the unpredictable weather patterns we've been experiencing, having that level of control over irrigation has been invaluable."

"We're really excited about this season. Beyond the increased volumes, we've been focusing heavily on quality and sustainability since it's what the market expects and it's the right approach for the long term. As we look toward entering Europe and China, we're building the systems and certifications needed for those markets. We believe in consistency and reliability, and we're interested in growing with partners who share that philosophy. It's shaping up to be a strong season, and we're optimistic about the opportunities ahead," Njue concludes.

