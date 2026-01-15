Peruvian garlic exports increased in 2025

Peruvian garlic exports concluded 2025 with a positive balance in both value and volume compared with the previous year, although their trade structure remains characterized by a high degree of geographical concentration. Throughout the year, shipments totaled $48.2 million, up from $41.4 million in 2024, while export volume increased from 14,300 to 16,800 tons.

Despite the increase in shipments, the average price remained relatively stable at $2.87 per kilo, slightly lower than the previous year's average, indicating that growth was driven primarily by higher volumes rather than by higher prices.

Peruvian garlic's foreign trade continued to heavily depend on the Mexican market, which accounted for over 83% of total exports. Sales to Mexico increased significantly, rising from $29.9 million in 2024 to $40.1 million in 2025, underscoring Mexico as the primary trading partner.

In contrast, the United States significantly reduced its purchases, falling from $7.6 million in 2024 to $4.0 million in 2025, resulting in a reduced presence in the export market. Meanwhile, markets such as Australia, although still exhibiting lower volumes, benefited from higher unit prices. Additionally, destinations such as Ecuador and Spain maintained participation levels similar to those in 2024.

Fresh garlic continued to dominate exports, accounting for approximately 99% of the total value. Products with a higher level of processing, such as paste, powder, or frozen garlic, remained marginal despite commanding higher average prices.

