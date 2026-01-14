“Frozen durians cushioned Malaysia's export volumes through a challenging 2025”

Malaysia's durian exports held stable volumes but faced value pressure in 2025, says Huongyi Hwang of Top Fruit Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian fruit grower. "Shipment volumes broadly matched 2024 levels, but revenue growth did not keep pace."

"The season ran its usual course with main fresh exports from May to August, and off-season momentum through fresh and frozen durian into December. Buyers grew more cautious through the year, driving tougher price negotiations. Frozen durian formats played an increasingly important role in keeping export momentum alive outside peak months," he notes.

© Top Fruit Sdn Bhd

Top Fruits exports center on upstream products like whole fresh and frozen Musang King (D197), Black Thorn (D200), and select D24 volumes, along with midstream paste and puree. Downstream durian-flavored artisanal pizzas, gelatos, cakes, and puff pastries are gaining traction locally and in exports," Hwang observes. "Quality stayed good despite weather volatility, though fruit sizes ran slightly smaller. Musang King delivered its signature bittersweet creaminess, while Black Thorn stood out for sweetness and remarkable aftertaste."

"We are gradually introducing lesser-known Malaysian cultivars like Golden Phoenix, also known as D198 or Jin Feng, alongside flagships," Hwang shares. "D198 is prized for its sweet-bitter taste and has received positive reviews from loyal customers in China and Hong Kong. These lesser-known cultivars often bring stable yields, distinctive flavors, and more accessible price points to balance premium-only demand."

According to Hwang, export prices softened noticeably as compared to 2024, with Musang King frozen pulp hit hardest by rising regional supply. "Late 2025 saw further 5-8% drops from inventory overhang. Overall, costs stayed high while selling prices did not, compressing margins across the supply-chain."

© Top Fruit Sdn Bhd

This year, Thai and Vietnamese exports made it tough for Malaysian durian exporters, especially in frozen formats where price often rules, Hwang mentions. "China has remained the dominant export destination since August 2024 due to the Chinese government opening import regulations for Malaysia to export fresh durians. We have seen steady demand in China ever since, though buyers have turned more analytical and price-sensitive than in earlier years. Hong Kong and Singapore are steady markets, while India and the Middle East show potential for frozen/processed lines."

Top Fruits' response has been to shift away from volume-driven trading toward relationship-based selling, stricter grading, and clearer quality positioning. "The market rewards consistency and reliability. Expansion means regulatory readiness and credible long-term partnerships, not chasing volume," Hwang states.

Looking ahead, he expects a disciplined export market focused on inventory control. "Any upside will come from supply tightening, not demand spikes, as this is a market that rewards patience and discipline. Malaysia still enjoys a strong reputation for flavour and eating quality, but sustaining that reputation will require greater consistency, transparency, and professionalism across the value chain."

