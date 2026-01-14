Jamaican vegetable prices ease after hurricane disruptions

Vegetable prices in Jamaica have started to decline following sharp increases after Hurricane Melissa, which damaged farms more than two months ago, according to Agriculture Minister Floyd Green.

Speaking to Radio Jamaica News, Green said the market has seen an oversupply of cucumbers, lettuce, and other short-cycle crops, leading to downward price pressure. He linked the development to farmers resuming planting about a week after the hurricane, along with support from the ministry through seed distribution via the Rural Agricultural Development Authority and irrigation services that allowed water pumping using generators.

"So we are seeing a significant recovery of a number of items. And if you go to the market, you can see there is a downturn in prices on a number of things that would have spiked directly after Melissa. So, again, really, really great work by our farmers," he said.

The minister added that the government plans to continue supporting producers by expanding cold storage capacity to help manage increased volumes of cucumbers and other produce. The objective is to reduce waste during periods of oversupply and maintain availability during shortages.

Green outlined several storage projects scheduled to come online in early 2026. Facilities in Flagaman, St. Elizabeth, are expected to be operational by the end of January with a management structure in place. The Essex Valley storage site is planned to open in February, with capacity for about 22 containers of food. A further facility at Kirkvine is also scheduled to open thereafter.

Hurricane Melissa caused widespread disruption across Jamaica's agricultural sector. Preliminary assessments estimate total losses at around US$29.5 billion. The storm affected more than 70,000 farmers and disrupted production across approximately 41,390 hectares of farmland.

The combination of resumed planting, emergency input support, and irrigation access has contributed to a recovery in short-cycle crop supply, with market impacts now reflected in lower prices for selected vegetables.

Source: Radio Jamaica News