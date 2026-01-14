Orchard pruning - saving on labour costs is now essential

Orchard pruning requires many hours of manpower, though it is not always possible to find a suitable number of workers with extensive experience in this delicate operation.

"Although there are several autumn and winter months in which to prune orchards, it should be done as quickly and efficiently as possible," reports Fabrizio Bresciani, marketing and communication manager at Rinieri.

© RINIERI S.R.L.

"In this sense, mechanical pruning makes it possible to minimise labour costs and make the most of the time windows in which it is possible to enter the field. This is particularly important when working on hilly plots, whose slopes require soil with sufficient bearing capacity to ensure the necessary safety of the work site. The equipment chosen should therefore have an optimal performance/weight ratio, and perform the cuts cleanly and precisely in full respect of the branches."

© RINIERI S.R.L.

Among the solutions best suited to mechanical pruning in orchards, Rinieri proposes the CRF, CRF-X, ORT, and ORP models, each characterised by operating modes that meet the many field situations typical of Italian fruit-growing.

"The first model is suitable for cuts of up to 4 centimetres in diameter, operated by three single-blade bars that range from 200 to 340 centimetres in height for 90 and 65 centimetres respectively for the top and lower portions of the foliage. The CRF-X model, on the other hand, boasts 400 millimetre disc cutter bars and can handle pruning up to 8 centimetres in diameter, as can the ORP, again equipped with discs, yet with articulated arms that can be moved in height and tilted up to a total height of four metres. A characteristic further surpassed by the ORT model, equipped with 60 millimetre discs capable of cutting up to 15 centimetres in diameter, and with a system of hydraulically-articulated arms to reach a height of over seven metres, adapting perfectly to the conformation of the plants."

© RINIERI S.R.L.

