Australia adds vegetables to trade diversification network

Australia's vegetable industry will be represented in the newly announced Trade Diversification Network (TDN), which forms part of the Australian Government's AU$50 million Accessing New Markets Initiative (ANMI).

The announcement was made by the Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farrell. The Trade Diversification Network brings together national industry bodies and Austrade to identify and advance targeted export initiatives under ANMI. The program is intended to support Australian industries in developing and strengthening export markets through coordination with Commonwealth, State, and Territory governments.

© AUSVEG

Within the TDN, Ausveg will contribute on behalf of the vegetable industry. According to government information, ANMI is designed to support market diversification efforts across the Australian economy, with a focus on both new and existing export destinations.

Australian vegetable exports currently total about 200,000 tonnes of fresh produce per year. Industry representatives note that export market development remains an ongoing priority, particularly in the context of rising domestic production costs and operational pressures faced by growers.

© AUSVEG

Ausveg CEO Michael Coote said participation in the Trade Diversification Network would allow the organisation to work with Austrade on identifying export opportunities for vegetable growers. He added that expanding export pathways has been a focus for the organisation for more than a decade and remains relevant as growers seek greater market diversification.

He also noted that Ausveg's involvement in the TDN would align with existing export development activities delivered in cooperation with Hort Innovation. According to Coote, the initiative is expected to complement current programs rather than replace them.

The Australian Government has positioned the Trade Diversification Network as part of its broader trade and market access strategy. The program aims to improve coordination between industry bodies and government agencies, to increase export resilience and reduce reliance on a limited number of markets.

Industry groups participating in the TDN are expected to work with Austrade to identify specific export opportunities and address barriers to market entry. The government has indicated that the outcomes of the initiative will depend on collaboration between stakeholders and the alignment of industry capability with target market requirements.

The Trade Diversification Network is scheduled to commence as part of the wider implementation of the Accessing New Markets Initiative.

