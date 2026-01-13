"One project that fills us with pride is our first kiwifruit sorter"

Last year has been a very positive one for Polish fruit sorting machine manufacturer Green Sort, says Agnieszka Maziejuk, sales specialist of the company: "The year 2025 has gone down in history as one of the most intensive and groundbreaking periods in the history of Green Sort. We're entering the new year with optimism, energy, and readiness for further ambitious projects, new challenges, and continued development of fruit sorting line functionalities. The past months have confirmed that the chosen direction of growth is the right one, and that Polish technological expertise is successfully competing on international markets."

According to Maziejuk, Green Sort has performed well in both the domestic market and in other European countries. "Our optical sorters for apples, pears, apricots, blueberries, and cranberries have maintained their leading position on the domestic market for yet another year. Moreover, our project map is increasingly extending beyond Europe, as our machines are now operating in nearly all European countries, as well as in a growing number of overseas locations."

© Green Sort

The intelligence of the sorting machines is one of the aspects that the Green Sort clients appreciate, Maziejuk explains: "Our customers often describe our lines as very smart machines. An intuitive and user-friendly interface, combined with advanced Agriculture 4.0 systems, makes operating the sorters easy. Intelligent optical systems, supported by quality and data tracking, traceability, and functions, enable precise assessment of fruit quality and monitoring of shelf life."

Starting farmers also reap the benefits with these sorting machines, Maziejuk emphasizes. "The compact design of the lines, their modularity, and fast return on investment are particularly important for young farmers who are looking for modern, flexible solutions and want to develop their farms dynamically."

The upcoming year 2026 will be a time of reflection for Green Sort, as well as an important anniversary milestone, as the company celebrates 10 years of operation as the first Polish manufacturer of optical fruit sorting machines. This also means looking at different products to support their machinery, Maziejuk states:

"In the past year, we offered our partnered apple producers modern packing tables, bin fillers, and extended solutions dedicated to pear sorting. Work on a gentle water-based unloading system for pears is now nearing completion. Our goal is long-term cooperation and ensuring that customers are eager to return to us. One project that fills us with particular pride is Green Sort's first kiwifruit sorter, launched at an Italian Agricola. Observing the continuously growing kiwi cultivation area in Italy and Spain, we already know that the effort has paid off. The project was unique because kiwi is not grown in our climate zone, which was both a difficulty and a challenge for us. We took up the gauntlet and have no regrets."

The project required very close remote cooperation with the customer and lasted one full season, Maziejuk states. "We had to start by learning the cultivation technology used on the farm and understanding market quality requirements for kiwi fruit, essentially working from the ground up. This included studying three main varieties: Gold, red, and green, and their morphological differences and characteristics such as color, firmness, spines, and hairs on the fruit, as well as highly varied shapes. The finished, fully functional software, the experience gained, and the database developed will allow us to support kiwi producers in Europe and South America in the future, and to create further dedicated solutions for them."

2025 also came with innovation for the machines themselves. The hit product of 2025 proved to be the precise NIR16 and NIR32 weighers and optical sorters for blueberries, Maziejuk explains. "These devices evaluate fruit both in visible light and in infrared, enabling detection of underripe fruit as well as fruit with internal damage. A highly precise mechanical ejection system ensures excellent quality of the final product. We also devoted a significant part of the year to refining a pneumatic sorter that rejects fruit using compressed air. The first implementations on farms are already behind us, and this new solution has significantly expanded Green Sort's offering with a fast and efficient blueberry sorter."

Maziejuk is excited about the prospects in the new year, with several exhibitions coming up to showcase these sorting lines to the public: "The year 2026 will bring even more innovative solutions for blueberry producers. We will present premieres of new products very soon at the international TSW horticultural trade fair in Kielce, Poland (23–24 January), followed by Fruit Logistica in Berlin," she concludes.

