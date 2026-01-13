Peru tapering asparagus supply

The supply transition on asparagus from Peru to Mexico is just ahead. "Peru has been supplying good volumes of asparagus as we closed out the year," says Carlos Solf, vice president of procurement for Southern Specialties, a grower, importer and processor of fresh asparagus. He notes that compared to last year, there was more volume from Peru. "This should taper off as we transition to Mexican product out of Caborca. We saw an uptick in volume this year, largely due to favorable weather conditions."

As for timing of the season, Peru ran as expected and it is estimated that there are about three weeks left in its asparagus season. With an eye on the upcoming growing region transition, growing conditions have been good in Mexico.

© Southern Specialties"Peru has been supplying good volumes of asparagus as we closed out the year," said Solf.

Good asparagus demand continues

Meanwhile demand is steady for asparagus and Solf adds that activity for the holiday season was also good for the vegetable.

So where is this leaving pricing? "While asparagus prices have been higher than last year we also experienced higher costs than a year ago. Costs continue to create challenges while trying to provide consumers the best value," says Solf.

For more information:

Charlie Eagle

Southern Specialties

Tel: +1 (404) 949-0944

[email protected]

www.southernspecialties.com