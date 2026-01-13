"The key question is how much damage the frost has caused to the sprouts"

While last week's snow created beautiful images of the sprout fields, it also caused some headaches for the growers themselves. "Growers did everything they could to keep supplying product. All available harvesting moments were fully used," says Menno Molenaar of Fresh2You.

© Fresh2You

"Despite that, significantly fewer sprouts arrived. After all, harvesting is not possible during frost. However, last Thursday and Friday, there was no frost, and with considerable effort, a considerable amount of sprouts were harvested. In the end, we did not have to cancel any customer deliveries."

"Demand for sprouts is actually quite good. At the moment, several supermarket promotions are running, and we are also seeing airfreight orders from the U.S. and Canada, so demand is extensive right now," Menno continues. "Prices have risen slightly due to stronger demand and lower availability, but that increase was really needed. In the day trade, coarse sprouts are selling at around 45 cents for raw material, which is still too tight for this time of year."

© Fresh2You

"The main concern now is how the sprouts have come through the frost. The coming period will show what damage the frost may ultimately have caused. For the later varieties in the south-west of the country, I am optimistic, but there are also areas where it has been significantly colder. Either way, we will face more losses, and I hope the market responds accordingly."

© Fresh2You

"Fortunately, these days we have the necessary techniques to sort out unsuitable sprouts and consistently deliver an acceptable product. Customers can therefore be confident that the required products will be supplied, although from time to time greater flexibility will be needed. We are currently seeing the same with other products that are expensive or difficult to obtain."

© Fresh2You

"Meanwhile, we are already approaching the end of the Dutch season. We will close the season in eight weeks and then switch to sprouts from Morocco. Cultivation there looks good. There has been a fair amount of rain in recent weeks, so the growth of the Moroccan sprouts is in good condition."

