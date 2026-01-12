Moroccan organic Majhoul dates ranked “best in the world”

Les Délices Majhoul's organic Medjool dates, grown in the historic cradle of the variety in Boudnib, eastern Morocco, have received a new distinction that adds to the terroir's list of success stories in date production, having taken the top spot in TasteAtlas's "Best Dates in the World" ranking for 2025, with a score of 4.8/5.

Ali Ben Bachir, co-founder of Délices Majhoul alongside Kamal Salimi, shares how this distinction came about: "Honestly, this accolade was a real surprise, even though we have always been convinced that our organic Medjool dates stand out for their very high quality. TasteAtlas bases its selection primarily on organoleptic criteria, including taste quality and overall appearance of the fruit. Being ranked in first position as the best dates in the world, alongside Bateel, a global benchmark in the world of premium dates, is extremely significant. It confirms that our organic Medjool dates, when produced with rigor and high standards, can compete with the best in the world. We welcomed this news with great pride and humility. Above all, it is recognition of the hard work accomplished by all our teams over many years, in a spirit of continuous improvement and respect for the product.

According to Ben Bachir, this recognition complements the various certifications obtained by Délices Majhoul, as it highlights the end consumer's experience. He adds: "For our buyers and end consumers, it is an additional guarantee of quality and consistency. The various certifications we have obtained over the years are an essential foundation for accessing the most demanding international markets. Being certified by GlobalG.A.P., GRASP, SMETA, BRC, Spring, and Organic Agriculture (Morocco, European Union, United States, and Canada) is no small feat. These standards involve rigorous daily work in terms of agricultural production, packaging, traceability, social issues, and food safety. TasteAtlas recognition complements these technical certifications with independent validation, this time focused on the quality perceived by the consumer, particularly in terms of taste. It is therefore an alliance between compliance with international standards and sensory excellence."

The year 2025 brought further good news for the Moroccan grower. Organic majhoul dates made a breakthrough in the export market, according to Jaafar Salimi, the company's commercial director. He explains: "For Les Délices Majhoul, the year marked a significant qualitative and commercial leap in exports, with strong growth in the UK and European markets. After being referenced by Tesco and Sainsbury's, our presence in the United Kingdom was further strengthened in 2025 with our arrival on the shelves of Waitrose, a brand synonymous with excellence in British distribution. Initial feedback on quality is very encouraging and confirms the relevance of the strategic choice we made from the outset: to maintain high standards at all times.

Moroccan organic Medjool dates are increasingly sought after by consumers looking for authenticity, taste, and products sourced from responsible supply chains. More broadly, we are convinced that Morocco now has every reason to establish itself as a major player in the global market for high-end Medjool dates, provided it continues to invest in quality, traceability, and the promotion of the origin," Salimi continues.

Les Délices Majhoul intends to take advantage of this momentum to consolidate its international development, particularly after a 2025/2026 harvest marked by consistent volumes and uniform quality. Ben Bachir states: "This year, we will participate in many key trade shows, including Fruit Logistica, Gulfood, Biofach Nuremberg, and FHA Singapore. Our goal is to strengthen our position in existing markets, break into new ones, and contribute to the international reputation of Moroccan Medjool dates, in line with the Royal Vision for Date Palms initiated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him."

