"India shipped pomegranates worth $53 million in first 9 months of 2025-26 season"

India's pomegranate exports are showing strong growth, with over 60,000 tonnes valued at USD 53 million shipped in the first nine months of the 2025-26 season, says Viraj Pimple of Fruit Delight LLP, a fresh produce exporter. "Production is up, and we're planning Super Bhagwa exports from May 2026 onwards since its larger size and higher shelf-life suit long-distance markets perfectly."

According to Viraj, Middle East markets and Bangladesh lead demand due to short transit times and a preference for the sweet-tangy profile, while trial shipments to Australia in late 2025 signal expansion potential. "Indian pomegranate exporters are eyeing the UK, Iran, and Iraq next, noting rising interest in premium grades. These regions prioritize consistency, with fruits larger than 200g commanding firm prices amid tight export-grade supply. Farmgate prices rose 10-15% this season," Pimple explains.

© Fruit Delight LLP

Viraj highlights how FOB prices for the Bhagwa variety have held firm in the USD 800-900 per tonne range, with larger fruit sizes seeing sharper weekly gains driven by packer and exporter demand. "Wholesale benchmarks in early 2026 show stronger year-on-year support versus 2025, particularly for export-eligible lots. Middle East buyers maintain steady off-take through established channels, favoring India's proximity over longer-haul origins, while Bangladesh benefits from fast land routes that deliver fresher fruit in 2-3 days in comparison to sea shipments to distant markets."

Emerging markets are further adding upside potential, Viraj observes. "Australia's trial containers in late 2025 converted positive feedback into structured order enquiries, targeting premium 200g plus grades with extended shelf life. UK enquiries are growing, while Iran and Iraq offer trade-friendly entry points despite regional logistics hurdles."

© Fruit Delight LLP

India's domestic markets mirror export firmness, with retail prices elevated versus last season due to festival buying and steady consumer pull for premium grades. "Larger export-grade fruits will continue commanding clear premiums over smaller lots, and this weekly price gap could widen if packers sort more selectively for premium grades, reducing overall supply of top sizes."

Looking ahead, Pimple expects stable to marginally higher FOB realizations in the coming weeks across traditional and trial destinations. "India's annual exports of ~90,000 tonnes could rise further if Australia, the UK, Iran, and Iraq trial scale. Bhagwa's international market acceptance and Super Bhagwa's upcoming debut position Indian pomegranates for sustained export gains."

