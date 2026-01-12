Winter mushrooms in full season now, but production is slow and steady

During the winter season, Black Trumpets, Yellowfoot and Hedgehog mushrooms are the most common wild mushroom varieties available in North America. "We call them our 'winter mushrooms' as they are available between January and March, weather permitting," says Joe Salvo, President of Ponderosa Mushrooms in British Columbia, Canada.

Harvest of Chanterelle has almost finished with very limited quantities still available. Black Trumpets, Yellowfoot and Hedgehog mushrooms are available in reasonable quantities and Salvo is beginning to see some export opportunities for Black Trumpets now. "We just finished a good Chanterelle export season to Europe, but for the other three varieties, there's not yet enough volume available to export. Right now, it's just enough to keep our customers in North America supplied."

© Ponderosa Mushrooms

Winter mushroom trilogy.

Trade with southern Europe

Last year around this time, there were no wild mushrooms available due to an extended period of unseasonably cold and dry weather. However, the winter mushrooms that are grown along the west coast of North America are also grown in Portugal, Spain, and Southern France.

Last year, this region in Europe had a massive crop and Ponderosa Mushrooms imported quite heavily from these southern European countries. "We were able to supply our customers during a time when there was no product available in North America. At the same time, Southern Europe was happy with the export business, and a win-win was created," Salvo said.

He anticipates slow, but steady production of wild winter mushrooms in the coming months. "I feel it's not going to be a big crop and the same is the expectation for southern Europe." They anticipate having just enough volume to supply their local markets.

Morel mushrooms

Wild Morel mushrooms are usually available, starting in spring. However, because of the amount of rain California has received in recent weeks, a few fresh Morels are available now. Until wild Morels are available domestically, cultivated Morel mushrooms are imported from Asia. The import season is starting now and will continue until domestic wild production starts in Oregon and British Columbia. "These cultivated Morels are grown under covers, outdoors and have a great texture as well as delicious taste. The Chinese do a very nice job on this, and we are happy to support this "off season" cultivation of this otherwise wild mushroom."

