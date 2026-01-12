Kiwifruit marketer digitises global customer claims process

SAP has announced that Zespri has implemented a fully digitised claims platform using SAP cloud technologies, aimed at streamlining customer claims management across its global supply chain. The new system replaces a previously manual process and is designed to support faster and more consistent handling of quality-related claims.

Although claims account for around 1 per cent of total sales, Zespri processes more than 40,000 quality claims annually, with a combined value exceeding NZD 70 million (US$43 million). Under the former system, claims handling involved manual steps and was associated with longer processing times. The new platform introduces a centralised, self-service claims portal that allows customers to submit claims linked to multiple deliveries in under 30 seconds. According to SAP, more than 1,000 deliveries can now be processed in under two minutes.

"By combining intelligent automation with human expertise, we've built a platform that reinforces our brand promise and sets a new industry standard for service," said Rahul Badge, Head of In-Market Supply Chain at Zespri. "As a result, we have been able to meet our customers' need for a simpler, faster, and more transparent experience, and give our assessors the tools to reduce manual input and share expert insights across the business. We now see each claim as a chance to show our commitment to service, quality, and openness."

Zespri reports that around 80 per cent of claims are now supported by automated recommendations that remain subject to human review. This approach has reduced manual input, lowered error rates, and allowed assessors to focus on more complex cases, while maintaining audit requirements. The platform also provides real-time visibility across the supply chain, supporting data-driven monitoring and follow-up actions.

The system uses SAP Commerce Cloud as the customer interface, with real-time supply chain data integrated from SAP S/4HANA and partner solutions to reduce duplicate data entry. Business rules are applied through SAP BTP, while SAP Fiori applications allow assessors to review supply chain data and quality inspection reports as part of the decision process.

The platform was delivered in cooperation with Accenture New Zealand and FAIR Consulting Group and is now operational in markets including Japan, China, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, India, the United States, and Europe. Business users report broad internal adoption of the system.

According to SAP and Zespri, the digitised claims process also provides a foundation for future applications such as predictive analytics and computer vision, supporting ongoing quality and process management across the kiwifruit supply chain.

Source: Scoop