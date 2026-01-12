Avocado movement rises with Hass prices up to US$25 per carton

U.S. produce markets showed mixed movement this week, with changes in volume and pricing varying by commodity and origin. Import programs remain the main driver across several categories, while weather and seasonal transitions continue to influence supply conditions.

Avocados

Avocado movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to increase. Trading remains moderate. Prices for conventional fruit are higher, while organic prices are mostly unchanged. Hass cartons, two-layer packs, 32 to 60 sizes are mostly US$23.25–25.25, 70s at US$20.25–22.25, and 84s at US$18.25–20.25. Organic 48s are mostly US$32.25–34.25, 60s at US$31.25–33.2,5 and 70s at US$30.25–32.25. Extra services are included.

Blueberries

Peruvian blueberry imports via Miami, Philadelphia, and New York are expected to remain steady. Trading is fairly active. Conventional prices are higher, and organic prices are unchanged. Flats of 12 one-pint cups with lids are mostly US$29.00, while organic ranges from US$41.00–44.00. Quality is generally good, with most shipments tied to prior bookings.

Chilean imports through Philadelphia are increasing seasonally. Trading is fairly active at lower prices, with flats of 12 one-pint cups mostly US$24.00–26.00. Quality remains generally good. Mexican crossings through Arizona, California, and Texas are also increasing seasonally, with moderate trading and slightly lower prices.

Cucumbers

Mexican cucumber movement through Nogales, Arizona, is expected to decrease. Trading is moderate, and prices are slightly lower. Medium 1 1/9-bushel cartons are US$8.95–10.95, with fair quality at US$6.95–8.95 and ordinary quality at US$4.95–5.95. Texas crossings show a slight decline in movement, with moderate early trading and slower conditions later. Prices for large cucumbers are much lower, and medium sizes are lower. Florida production is ending, and supplies are too limited to establish a market.

Green bell peppers

Green bell pepper movement from Mexico through Nogales is decreasing. Trading is active, and prices are higher. Extra-large cartons are mostly US$12.95, large US$10.95, and medium US$8.95. Florida movement is steady, with fairly slow trading early and active trading later. Prices for fair-quality fruit are higher.

Strawberries

Strawberry movement from Central Florida is steady with moderate trading and mostly unchanged prices. Flats of eight one-pound containers are mostly US$12.00. Mexican supplies through Texas remain steady, with higher prices at US$8.00–10.00 per flat. Otay Mesa and California districts are seeing increased movement, though harvests were curtailed by rain. Prices are higher, with flats mostly US$8.00–12.00. Quality is generally good.

Tomatoes

Mexican tomato crossings through Texas are increasing slightly. Trading is fairly slow, and prices are mostly unchanged. Nogales and Otay Mesa crossings show decreasing movement and slower trading, with lower prices and variable quality across sizes.

