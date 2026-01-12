A promising 2026 endive season, with good volumes and rising consumption

At the crossroads of several favorable trends, the endive sector is approaching the new year with optimism. On the one hand, production looks healthy and well under control, with volumes available and quality on target. On the other hand, consumption tends to be increasing, boosted at the start of the year by attractive shelf prices and a favorable economic climate for this vegetable produced in a controlled environment (growing room). Added to this are renewed efforts to attract new consumers and boost sales, notably through a major publicity campaign.

© APEF

A well-managed production campaign and good marketing potential

In terms of production, the signs are green. The area planted this year is slightly lower than last year, but still in line with the average for the last five years. "The technical itineraries put in place were effective, and the weather has been relatively favorable. There were no major incidents to disrupt the campaign, either in terms of weed control or aphid pressure. The root crop is in line with the targets we had set ourselves," explains Pierre Varlet, director of APEF.

Harvesting was completed in mid-December in good conditions, allowing the roots to be stored well in cold storage. "The marketing potential is good, with satisfactory to very good yields per tub in the growing rooms." Since September, sales have been up on the previous two campaigns, with the hope of returning to the volumes of the 2021-2022 campaign. In this context, we can look forward to the rest of the season with confidence, especially as endives are currently enjoying a structural advantage in the face of adverse weather conditions. The recent snowy spells may have complicated logistics, but they have had no impact on production. "The advantage of our production is that once the roots have been harvested, they grow under cover, so they are not subject to the vagaries of the weather. In this type of situation, it is an opportunity for endives to gain visibility at a time when other products, grown in the field, are struggling to stock shelves," explains Pierre Varlet.

Attractive prices to support consumption

Another key factor in this positive dynamic is the level of consumer prices. According to the latest figures from the French Ministry, endive prices are approximately 30% lower than last year. "Today, we are back to more attractive prices for consumers, which is very positive for boosting consumption," according to Pierre Varlet. Attractive prices are an important lever for recruiting new buyers and encouraging more regular purchases.

However, the sector remains vigilant. While accessible prices are necessary to stimulate demand, they must not fall below a level that covers production costs. With plenty of root vegetables available and strong demand, the aim this year will be to keep the campaign going as long as possible. "Endives can be produced all year round, but the heart of the campaign should last until the end of April. After that, weather conditions and competition with other vegetables will determine how long we will be able to stay on the market."

A national advertising campaign to boost consumption

To support consumption, Endives de France is rolling out a three-week national advertising campaign from January 19th to February 8th. Nearly 289 radio adverts will be broadcast on RTL and Nostalgie to reach traditional consumers, mainly aged over 50, and to reinforce the product's presence in people's minds.

At the same time, the sector is investing in connected television with a 15-second advert broadcast before affinity programs for 25-49 year-olds on the main replay platforms. The aim is clear: to recruit new consumers and reposition endives as a must-have vegetable in the fresh fruit and vegetable aisle, at a time of year when it is already one of the most widely consumed. The campaign is complemented by an active presence on social networks and a renewed partnership with 'Soirées entre Chefs - The Fork', to promote the product's image in the catering trade. It is a reminder that endives have a place on the shelves and on our plates.

For more information:

Pierre Varlet (director)

APEF

2, rue des Fleurs

62000 Arras

Phone: +33 (0) 3 21 07 89 89

[email protected]

endive.fr