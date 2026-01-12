Uruguay opens to Colombian avocados

Colombia secured approval for fresh Hass avocado exports to Uruguay by completing technical documentation demonstrating the quality and phytosanitary standards of Colombian fruit.

The news is confirmed after the General Directorate of the Agricultural Service of the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries of Uruguay issued Resolution 1323/2025, which authorizes the entry of the fruit into the country and details the phytosanitary requirements. Now, interested exporters must apply to the sanitary authority for a Phytosanitary Entry Authorization (AFIDI).

By the end of November 2025, Colombia had exported 147,013 tons, i.e., 46.6% more than in 2024. In 2025, more than 773 farms were certified for Good Practices, with 232 led by rural women.

The Colombian Hass avocado can now be exported to markets including the European countries (both EU members and non-members), Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Aruba, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, the UAE, the US, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Panama, Peru, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE, and now Uruguay.

This market opening confirms the phytosanitary quality of Colombian Hass avocados worldwide and the market's trust in ICA procedures to ensure that production and certification meet international standards.

Paula Andrea Cepeda, general manager of the ICA, said, "This opening was achieved in record time, as negotiations began on 22 May 2025 and less than a year later the country achieved admissibility for this product in Uruguay." The government's strategy to open international markets for Colombia's agricultural products will remain a key driver of economic growth in 2026, she added.

