“With our own cutting facility, we will be even better positioned in 2026”

For several years, Atilla Vandenbogaerde has been the business manager of Atilla Dagvers, a catering wholesaler. The fourth generation is now led by Atilla, who describes 2025 as a real growth year. "I think it is fair to say that last year we laid the foundations to really start looking ahead," says the Deerlijk-based trader.

"I think it is best to describe our year as an investment in the organisation," Atilla explains. "An investment in the name we have built up over time." The company traces its origins back to Atilla's great-grandmother, who started a fruit and vegetable shop in the early 20th century, after which the business was passed down from generation to generation. Today, the company supplies more than 300 customers in East and West Flanders. "When I joined the company, I really wanted to expand the catering segment within Atilla Dagvers. We quickly realised that in order to do that, we first had to look closely at our organisation. Only when that is in good shape can you grow reliably."

© Atilla

The shop the company has next to its wholesale business in Deerlijk

"This was our main focus in 2025. We implemented many structured changes within the company, both in terms of personnel and in our processes and systems. We mapped our entire workflow to identify where improvements could be made. As part of this, we began implementing a new ERP package, including scanning. The quality of our incoming products was always good, but issues sometimes arose during order processing. We fully analysed and improved these processes, with the aim of reducing the error rate and further increasing customer satisfaction. We really invested in the organisation, from small optimisations to larger process improvements, such as more efficient order handling, so that we can start 2026 with a highly optimised system."

Own cutting kitchen

In addition, the company invested in its own cutting kitchen. The wish to internally produce certain items that were previously outsourced had existed for some time. "In 2025, we were finally able to take this step, which allows us to process the best products ourselves and continue growing based on the pillars of service, taste, and convenience. This operation is still in its early stages, and there are many steps ahead, but it is in place, and everything is running fully according to plan. The aim is to bring more and more processes in-house in the future, so that we become more flexible and can guarantee quality even better."

This means Atilla can really start looking ahead in the new year. "For example, we are increasingly focusing on expanding our customer base. We are adding more staff, which allows us to divide tasks much more effectively. This enables me to focus more on the operational side of the business, such as supervising staff and communicating with suppliers. Purchasing and sales, which used to be handled by my father and me, are now divided among three people. This increases efficiency and focus within the company. It also allows us to look at expanding our delivery area and potentially adding drivers, so that we can meet growing demand. Once we have our feet firmly on the ground, I expect this to run very smoothly."

© Atilla

"For 2026, the focus is mainly on new delivery routes and possibly hiring additional staff. Our goal is to fill every part of the organisation with the right people, ensuring a strong structure and efficient operations. We are starting the year with a very positive mindset, and that is an important foundation for us. If you are positive yourself, that attitude carries over to customers and employees, which directly contributes to cooperation and satisfaction."

End-of-year rush

The recent holiday season already proved to be a good test of the company's resilience. "Many caterers and restaurants experienced very strong demand, and everything went perfectly. Fortunately, almost all products were available in sufficient volumes. That was sometimes less favourable for growers from a pricing perspective, but it helped us enormously during this period. Weather conditions were also favourable, and for a time, we even provided a seven-day-a-week service to support our customers as well as possible. Periods like these are intense, but they also generate a lot of energy and confirm that our processes and planning are solid," says the ever-positive Atilla.

"Our customer base mainly consists of restaurants and caterers. During the holiday period, demand often shifts from restaurants to catering companies. It is therefore essential to coordinate closely with customers on their product needs, so that we can manage stock efficiently and serve everyone in the best possible way. Transparent communication is central to this cooperation, ensuring customers always know where they stand and allowing us to guarantee our level of service."

© Atilla

Mushrooms and crumbles

The pace has continued after the New Year. "Of course, not at the same peak levels as during the holidays. You only see that two or three times a year, after which things return to a more normal rhythm. In terms of products, wild mushrooms continue to perform very well, currently sourced from Spain and Portugal. They are versatile and popular with restaurants because they add something distinctive to dishes. We mainly specialise in high-quality products that are not standard items."

"That is exactly how you can, and should, differentiate yourself as a catering wholesaler. One example is Jorda products, such as various crumbles. These products add texture and flavour to dishes, making them highly versatile. They combine vegetables and seeds and bring extra depth to plates. The cooperation with Jorda is going very well. Their vision of quality and innovation aligns perfectly with ours, which is why we fully support these products."

For more information:

Atilla Vandenbogaerde

Atilla Dagvers

René De Clercqstraat 2

8540 Deerlijk, Belgium

+32 (0) 56 71 14 68

[email protected]

www.atilla.be