The cultivation of avocados in Israel has become more and more prevalent over the past years, with acreage still growing every year, says Betsalel Ohana, export manager of Planet Israel Farms: "With approximately 16,000 hectares of orchards and 1,000 more planted annually, avocados now dominate landscapes from the Galilee to the Gaza envelope. According to 2024 data, avocados account for 43% of all Israeli fruit exports and 65% of non-citrus exports. This shift to avocados is driven by high global demand, particularly in Europe and Russia, where Israel exported 127,000 tons last year."

For citrus products, the exporter has its own orchards, but avocados are being sourced from growers and packing houses, Ohanan states. "The avocado is a metaphor for the Israeli spirit: persistent, adaptable, and driven by an urgency to overcome natural cycles for economic success. Today, it stands as the undisputed king of Israeli agriculture. Planet Israel Farms is an export company, specializing in fresh fruits and vegetables and concentrated juice. We have our own fields of citrus fruits, for other fruits such as avocado, pomegranate, dates, persimmon, and more, we have contacts with growers and packing houses. For avocado, we offer the varieties Ettinger, Fuerte, Pinkerton, Hass, and more."

The avocados of Planet Israel Farms are exported to a wide variety of markets: "Our target markets that we mostly export to are France, Italy, Holland, Canada, USA, China, HK, and Singapore. We're just starting our Orri mandarin season as well as the Ettinger season, which are green-skinned avocados. The demand is strong and stable with existing customers as well as new customers. Looking at the current avocado prices, we're seeing that the Ettinger avocados are sold at 9.75 euros per 4kg, while the Hass avocados are sold at 11.85 euros per 4kg."

