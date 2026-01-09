Golden kiwifruit gains share and value in the UK market

Zespri reports a strong southern hemisphere season, reinforcing its role in the development of the UK kiwifruit category, particularly through its SunGold™ range.

Following the introduction of branded SunGold packs in Tesco in 2024, distribution and visibility have expanded across a broader range of UK retail channels in 2025. According to the company, this has supported higher household penetration and increased awareness of golden kiwifruit among UK consumers.

SunGold penetration reached 8.3% in 2025, compared with 6.4% in 2024 and 4.0% in 2023, based on cited market data. This increase coincided with a rise in total golden kiwifruit sales, which were up 73% year on year in 2025, according to Kantar figures. Golden kiwifruit accounted for nearly one third of total kiwi sales in the UK, while loose SunGold kiwis also recorded stronger growth than pre-packed formats.

Over the past 24 weeks, SunGold's higher penetration has contributed to value growth in the wider kiwi category, alongside overall annual growth in category value.

Susan Barrow Dodd, Market Manager UK & IE at Zespri, said 2025 reflected continued progress for the brand in the UK. She highlighted the role of wider availability across retailers and consistent brand presence in supporting sales growth, adding that consumer awareness of taste and nutritional attributes continues to develop.

Marketing activity during the year included the continuation of Zespri's "Taste the Obsession" campaign, delivered across trade, shopper, media, and consumer-facing channels. Consumer-facing activity included collaborations with media titles, influencer partnerships, and wellness-focused content designed to highlight product characteristics such as flavour and vitamin C content.

The campaign also included national media advertising, including outdoor formats for the first time, alongside below-the-line activity intended to increase engagement. As a result of these combined efforts, Zespri reports an aided brand awareness of 34%.

In-store and out-of-home sampling formed another component of the campaign. Sampling took place in Tesco and Sainsbury's stores, as well as at selected railway stations in Stratford, Birmingham, and Manchester. Additional consumer events included RHS Wentworth Woodhouse and the Goodwood Food Festival. In total, more than 140,000 samples were distributed during the campaign period.

Looking ahead to 2026, Zespri indicates it plans to continue focusing on retail partnerships, marketing activity, and consumer engagement as demand for golden kiwifruit in the UK continues to expand.

