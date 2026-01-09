"Lime prices have risen by a third since the turn of the year"

Winter is the season for exotic fruits: Accordingly, the Hamburg wholesale market is currently handling large quantities of exotic fruits flown in from all over the world. "Over the years, we have specialized in exotic fruits and air-freighted goods and offer many items all year round," says Sedat Bayburt, managing director of SE-SA Obst + Gemüse Großhandel. One of the few seasonal items he offers is lychees. "We always start the season in the fall with produce from Vietnam and Thailand. From the beginning of December, we then gradually enter the peak season with the first arrivals from Madagascar."

South African lychees

The quality of Madagascan lychees has been problematic at times this year, the exotic fruit trader continues. "The South African produce we have been offering since the turn of the year, on the other hand, is of outstanding quality." Despite a further increase in freight costs, prices are roughly at the same level as last year, he adds. Nevertheless, all freight costs, including air freight charges, were raised slightly last year, resulting in corresponding price increases across the entire category of exotic air freight, Bayburt outlines.

Papayas and mangoes: In the mango sector, the Peruvian Kent campaign is now in full swing.

High demand for overseas figs

Another of SE-SA Obst + Gemüse Großhandel's specialties is figs. "We also offer this product all year round, whether from Turkey, Southern Europe, or the Southern Hemisphere. We are currently offering our customers overseas produce from Brazil," says Bayburt, pointing to the stable demand throughout the year. "We have noticed that this product is also gaining in importance in winter. Especially in the run-up to Christmas, we see extremely high demand for overseas figs."

Limes are also currently sourced from Brazil. Bayburt: "Prices rose by around a third from week 1 to week 2. In the fall, we sometimes source goods from Spain, but at this time of year, there is no reasonable alternative to Brazil. Despite the high market prices, however, limes sell relatively easily."

Brazilian figs and limes

Shortages of spring onions

In addition to a wide variety of exotic fruits and vegetables, SE-SA Obst + Gemüse Großhandel also procures and markets imported vegetables. One of the main seasonal products in this area is spring onions from Egypt. "Extreme weather with excessive snowfall is causing ship delays and other problems in seaports. However, the countries of origin are also facing challenging weather conditions, which means that export volumes are currently declining, and we are sometimes facing ship delays of up to one and a half weeks. This, in turn, is leading to shortages and corresponding price increases."

