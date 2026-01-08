“Switch to sea shipments lifts Indian pomegranate exports by 20%”

India's pomegranate exports are undergoing a major shift toward long-haul sea shipments to markets like the USA and Australia, with values rising over 20% despite initial unseasonal humidity in the 2025-26 season, says Aditya Ghatge of Paathway Global, a fresh produce exporter. "We have transitioned from trial air-freight last season to regular commercial sea programs. Containers arrive in New York and Sydney with fruit that looks freshly harvested."

Ghatge shares that Bhagwa is their flagship variety, sourced from a diversified network to ensure a 365-day supply. "Maharashtra's Solapur and Nashik remain core areas, supplemented by Gujarat's arid Kutch region, Rajasthan's emerging zones, and Karnataka's premium late-season blocks. This broad footprint shields against weather variability and consistently delivers superior internal quality at 16 to 18° Brix levels, even outperforming Mediterranean fruit on shelf life and taste. The geographical spread serves as our insurance against weather risks." ​

© Paathway Global

Paathway zeroes in on climate resilience and regulatory precision to handle challenges: "To combat unseasonal rains, rapid pre-cooling protocols extract field heat within hours of harvest, preventing the internal boiling that can ruin fruit. On regulations, AnarNet acts as the digital traceability backbone, linking every carton to its registered plot. If the chemistry is not perfect, it does not leave the port. It's a zero-tolerance system that gives European retailers total peace of mind," Ghatge explains.​

Prices hold firm, currently 12 to 15% higher than last year. "India's domestic market is competing aggressively with export orders for top-tier fruit. Meanwhile, as Turkish and Egyptian seasons taper off, India stands as the only origin providing a steady, high-quality bridge for Europe's spring window." Ghatge also observes Super Bhagwa gaining significant traction for its uniformly round shape and full-blush red exterior, which he sees as essential for modern automated packing lines and high-margin retail shelf space where consumers buy by the piece.​

© Paathway Global

In the coming weeks, Ghatge forecasts a supply squeeze driven by Ramadan festive demand and the West's post-new year wellness push. "Those who have secured their supply chains and certifications will see a very strong finish." As he sums it, "The world needs to realize Indian pomegranates are no longer just seasonal, we're selling a high-tech export backed by contemporary technology and ways of cultivation. With satellite-monitored orchards and real-time temperature loggers in containers, Indian growers match exact quality and safety standards as those of their Californian or Spanish counterparts. Sea viability now unlocks sustained distant-market growth for savvy exporters."

For more information:

Aditya Ghatge

Paathway Global

Tel: +91 70 83 125 015

Email: a[email protected]

www.paathwayglobal.com