U.S. launches antidumping probe into Canadian mushroom imports

The U.S. Department of Commerce has initiated an antidumping duty investigation into imports of fresh mushrooms from Canada, following a petition filed on September 16, 2025, by the Fresh Mushrooms Fair Trade Coalition and its members, representing domestic producers. A parallel countervailing duty petition was also submitted.

The investigation was delayed due to a federal government shutdown and administrative backlogs, which extended statutory deadlines into late 2025. After reviewing the petition and supplemental submissions, Commerce determined that sufficient industry support exists for initiation. Producers supporting the petition were found to account for at least 25 percent of total U.S. production of fresh mushrooms, and more than 50 percent of the production represented by parties expressing a position on the petition.

Commerce alleges that fresh mushrooms from Canada are being sold in the United States at less than fair value and that these imports are causing or threatening material injury to the U.S. mushroom industry. The period of investigation runs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Imports from Canada accounted for 97.5 percent of total fresh mushroom imports during this period. Import volumes increased 9 percent during the investigation period and 30 percent over the broader injury analysis period, while U.S. prices reportedly declined by 14 percent.

Based on export price and normal value comparisons provided by the petitioners, Commerce calculated preliminary estimated dumping margins ranging from 26.29 percent to 38.31 percent. These findings were considered sufficient to justify launching a formal investigation under the Tariff Act of 1930.

The scope of the investigation covers fresh mushrooms from Canada, as defined in the appendix to the official notice. Interested parties may submit comments on product scope and product characteristics by January 22, 2026, with rebuttal comments due by February 2, 2026. All submissions must be filed electronically through Commerce's ACCESS system.

Commerce identified 24 Canadian producers or exporters of fresh mushrooms and may select mandatory respondents based on U.S. Customs and Border Protection import data if individual examination of all firms is not practicable.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will issue a preliminary injury determination within 25 days of notification. If the ITC finds no reasonable indication of material injury or threat thereof, the investigation will be terminated. Otherwise, the case will proceed, with Commerce expected to issue a preliminary determination within 140 days of initiation.

