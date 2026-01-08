Record-breaking 2.5 billion pounds of avocados to be imported from Mexico

For U.S. retailers planning ahead for a high-demand year, Avocados From Mexico® has a clear message: the fruit is available, the size mix is strong, and the promotional programs are in place to support demand at every key moment.



Avocados From Mexico announced today that Mexican avocado imports to the U.S. are projected to reach a record-breaking 2.5 billion pounds during the 2025-2026 season. This milestone marks the highest volume on avocados ever supplied to the U.S. market.



Beyond the headline volume, the forecast reflects the core advantages that have made Mexico a reliable avocado origin: consistent, high-quality fruit; strong availability across preferred sizes; promotable volume at scale; and integrated promotional support designed to help customers drive movement during peak demand periods.



"The Mexican avocado industry continues to raise the bar — not just for itself but for the global sector. This record projection is a testament to the discipline, the operational strength of this deeply integrated, binational supply chain, and the long-term vision of the Mexican avocado industry," said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. "This record-breaking projection isn't just about volume — it's about confidence. Confidence in quality, confidence in size availability, confidence in promotable supply, and confidence that our promotional programs are built to support our partners year-round, especially during peak demand moments like the Big Game."



Due to its unique microclimate, soil composition and decades of agricultural expertise, Mexico remains the only place in the world that can steadily grow enough avocados to supply the U.S. market at commercial scale to meet demand year-round. For the 2025-2026 yield, favorable weather patterns, steady rainfall and the industry's continued investment in best practices are expected to deliver strong results, with the excellent quality and size that U.S. consumers expect from Mexican avocados.

That supply strength is especially critical as retailers plan for the industry's biggest consumption moments. For the upcoming Big Game alone, approximately 280 million pounds of Mexican avocados are projected to be available, another record-setting figure that underscores Mexico's ability to support high-impact promotions with confidence. This builds on the success the company has experienced so far with its fall college football program.



Momentum continues well beyond football season. As retailers look ahead to Cinco de Mayo and the summer season, Avocados From Mexico is positioned to deliver the volume depth and size availability needed to sustain promotions, maintain in-stocks and meet elevated consumer demand across multiple weeks, not just single events. These tentpoles are supported by robust, proven promotional programs designed to drive awareness, traffic and basket-building avocado purchases.



"As avocado consumption in the U.S. has more than doubled over the past decade, our role has evolved beyond simply supplying fruit," said Stephanie Bazan, Senior VP of Commercial Strategy and Execution. "We are a strategic partner to retailers, combining dependable volume with programs that help turn demand into results at shelf."



The Mexican avocado industry is comprised of more than 200 importers, 91 packers and approximately 35,000 growers, most of whom run small, family-owned orchards passed down through generations. The industry supports more than 42,000 U.S. jobs and boosted U.S. economic output by $7.5 billion in 2024.



