U.S. produce imports see higher prices as avocado movement rises

The U.S. fresh produce market is showing mixed trends across key commodities, with shifting import volumes, seasonal transitions in domestic production, and varied pricing movements. Avocados, berries, vegetables, and tomatoes reflect differing supply dynamics as trading activity ranges from slow to active, depending on origin and product.

Avocado

Aovement from Mexico through Texas crossings is expected to increase, with trading described as moderate. Prices for conventional avocados are higher, while organic prices are generally unchanged. Hass cartons in two-layer packs show higher pricing across most sizes, with smaller fruit remaining at lower price points. Organic Hass continues to trade at higher levels across all major counts.

© USDA

Blueberry

Imports from Peru, mainly arriving by sea through Miami, Philadelphia, and New York, are expected to remain steady. Trading is fairly active, with higher prices for conventional fruit and stable prices for organic. Quality is reported as generally good. Chilean blueberry imports through Philadelphia are increasing seasonally, with lower prices compared to Peruvian product. Blueberry movement from Mexico through Arizona, California, and Texas is also expected to rise seasonally, though quality is variable and prices are slightly lower.

© USDA

Cucumber

Movement from Mexico through Nogales, Arizona, is expected to decrease, with moderate trading and slightly lower prices. Quality and condition vary widely across grades and sizes. Through Texas crossings, Mexican cucumber volumes are also expected to ease slightly. Trading slowed later in the period, with lower prices on large sizes. Movement from Central and South Florida is declining as the season winds down, with supplies too limited to establish a market.

Green bell pepper

Supplies from Mexico via Nogales are expected to decrease, while trading remains active and prices have moved higher. Quality and condition remain variable. Supplies from Central and South Florida are holding steady, with pricing mostly unchanged except for higher prices on fair-quality product. Quality is generally good.

© USDA

Strawberry

Movement from Central Florida is expected to remain steady, with moderate trading and generally unchanged pricing. Mexican strawberries through Texas continue at similar volume levels, with prices higher and quality reported as good. Seasonal increases are expected through Otay Mesa, California, while California districts, including Oxnard and Santa Maria, are seeing increased movement following weather-related harvest delays, with prices higher and quality generally good.

© USDA

Tomato

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to increase slightly, though trading remains fairly slow and prices are mostly unchanged. Supplies through Nogales and Otay Mesa are declining seasonally, with slower trading and lower prices reported. Quality and condition remain variable across growing regions.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 407 648 6013

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov