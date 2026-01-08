Promotions and green kiwi clearance sale ahead of schedule

Despite a few minor logistical problems linked to the snow spell in some parts of France, the green kiwi campaign got off to a good start this year for Vergers Cancel. "We are a little ahead of the destocking schedule," explains Alexandre Cancel. This is due to the fact that the New Zealand season ended earlier this year, prompting supermarkets to turn to the French product 15 to 20 days earlier.

© Vergers Cancel

Everything looks good as we enter the heart of the season: "good quality, good sales dynamic that should continue over the coming weeks, and prices that are holding up well. While the last two weeks of the year are often slower in terms of trade, given that green kiwis are not considered a festive product, January and February represent two very important months for this fruit. Customers are receptive, promotions succeed one another in the stores, so we can sell most of our volumes."

© Vergers Cancel

While last year's crop was particularly poor, this season should see a return to traditional volumes. "We have good volumes this year, thanks also to the arrival in production of new plantations. Volumes are 25% higher than last year. In 2025, we finished some sizes at the end of March and the last ones on April 10th, but this year, we should even be able to offer green kiwis until the beginning of May."

For more information: © Vergers Cancel

