"We are happy with the way the product has sized up, harvest and packing will begin this week”

Last year, South Africa's butternut squash growers planted 30% less due to floods, but this year the area planted is expected to be back to normal.

"We anticipate good volumes this year, good weather, good growing conditions, and more volumes have been planted," said Daniel Badger from VitaFresh, whose main growers are in the Western Cape, with some volumes coming from Limpopo.

© VitaFresh

"So far, the growing conditions have been excellent, and the weather has been good with just the right amount of rain and sun. We are happy with the way the product has sized up. It is ready for harvest, and packing will begin this week."

VitaFresh will have good availability in all sizes, including the premium sizes.

© VitaFresh

"We are packing and harvesting in week 2, and the first containers will be shipped in week 3. Last year we exported 100 containers, this year we hope to increase that to 150 containers."

Last year, VitaFresh exported butternut squash and pumpkins to the UK, EU, the Middle East, and Asia. This year, they will again export to these markets with the addition of the Canadian market.

"UK and Europe are our biggest markets, while our fastest-growing market is the Middle East."

For more information:

Daniel Badger

Vitafresh Exports

Tel: +44 (0) 7944461019

[email protected]