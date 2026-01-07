Peru ships record 3 million tons of produce to 115 markets

Peru exported 540 agricultural products to 115 international destinations during 2025, according to information released by the Ministry of Agrarian Development (Midagri).

Data from the National Agrarian Health Service, Senasa, shows that total agricultural export volume exceeded 3 million tons during the year. Avocados accounted for the largest share at 767,230 tons or 23 per cent of total exports. Grapes followed with 555,524 tons or 17 per cent, blueberries with 343,537 tons or 10 per cent, mandarins with 249,070 tons or 8 per cent, and mangoes with 206,815 tons or 6 per cent.

The United States remained the main destination for Peruvian agricultural products, receiving 28 per cent of total export volume. The Netherlands followed with 19 per cent. Spain, China, Chile, and Mexico together accounted for a further 24 per cent of shipments, reflecting a broad market spread.

"This historic record is the result of our ongoing efforts to protect the country's agricultural health", said Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Vladimir Cuno.

"From Midagri with the important work of the National Agrarian Health Service (Senasa), we guarantee compliance with international phytosanitary standards, which strengthens market confidence and opens new opportunities for our producers, especially small and medium-sized farmers," he said.

According to Midagri, export growth has been supported by phytosanitary programs developed in cooperation with producers and private sector stakeholders. These efforts are focused on preventing and controlling pests, including fruit fly, fusarium wilt, and potato tuber moth.

"The growth in agricultural exports and the conquest of new markets are the result of joint work between the government and the private sector. This year, with the support of Senasa, we have secured 23 phytosanitary market access agreements for Peruvian agricultural products, expanding trade opportunities for our producers," the head of Midagri stated.

Alongside established export crops, several products recorded growth in shipments. Granadilla, produced in Pasco, Junín, Huánuco, and Ancash, reached exports of 418 tons. Main destinations included the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, and France.

Aguaymanto exports reached 199 tons in 2025. Production is concentrated in Ancash and Cajamarca, with shipments sent to eight markets, including Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, Dubai, Uruguay, Spain, and Hong Kong.

Midagri said efforts will continue to focus on agricultural health controls and securing additional market access agreements, with the aim of supporting export activity across a wider range of crops and production regions.

Source: andina