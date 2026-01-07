Focus turns to bagged pepper line for 2026

Ark Foods is putting peppers in the spotlight. As home cooks settle back into everyday routines, the modern-day farming company is highlighting its lineup of bagged specialty peppers.

From mild and snackable to bold and spicy, the company's pepper offerings include Shishito, Cubanelle, Poblano, Jalapeño, Jimmy Nardello, Hungarian Wax, and a Hot Pepper Medley. Each variety is packed in tote bags, making it easier for shoppers to explore new flavors while keeping cooking simple and approachable.

For the company, peppers are an opportunity to rethink how consumers experience vegetables. "Peppers offer remarkable range, yet many consumers engage with only a narrow portion of what the category usually offers," said Noah Robbins, founder and CEO of Ark Foods. "Our objective is to remove barriers to exploration by educating customers on the varying spice levels and providing recipes or suggested use cases for them to have fun with.

© Ark Foods

The line up includes:

Shishito Pepper Party Pack: The savory pepper is made for snacking in a 12 oz. tote bag. Best served blistered in olive oil and sprinkled with salt.

Shishito Peppers: Mild and slightly sweet with the occasional hint of heat, Shishito peppers work well for quick sautés, snacking, or blistered preparations.

Cubanelle Peppers: Light, tender, and gently sweet, Cubanelle peppers shine in everyday cooking — from sandwiches and omelets to easy weeknight sautés

Poblano Peppers: Rich and earthy with mild heat, Poblanos add depth to roasted dishes, sauces, and stuffed pepper recipes.

Jalapeño Peppers: Bright and familiar with just the right amount of heat, Jalapeños bring versatility to everything from fresh salsas to cooked meals.

Jimmy Nardello Peppers: Sweet and thin-skinned, these Italian frying peppers caramelize well and add sweetness to simple preparations.

Hungarian Wax Peppers: A step up in heat with classic pepper flavor, Hungarian Wax peppers are well-suited for roasting, grilling, and bold dishes.

Hot Pepper Medley: A colorful mix of peppers with varying heat levels, designed to bring flexibility and flavor to a wide range of recipes.

The company's bagged pepper line offers a spectrum of heat and flavor suited for a wide range of uses, from quick weeknight meals and meal prep to roasting, sauces, and grilling.

"Consumers are looking for produce that delivers flavor without added complexity," said Eduardo Mestre, chief operating officer at Ark Foods. "Our pepper assortment gives retailers a way to offer something differentiated — vegetables that feel exciting, versatile, and easy to use."

The bagged pepper line reflects the company's continued focus on flavor-forward vegetables that make cooking more playful, with vegetables at the center of the plate.

The bagged pepper offerings are available at select retailers nationwide.

For more information:

Lindsay Belfatto

Ark Foods

[email protected]

https://www.arkfoods.com