Florida grower-shipper adds bell peppers to offering

Last week, a cold front in Florida slowed down the harvest of different vegetable items. This week, however, everything is getting back on track. "We have a full line of items available, including sweet corn, cabbage, leafy greens, broccoli, and our newest item bell peppers," says Geoff Taft with Pioneer Growers.

Bell peppers are a new item for Pioneer Growers. Like most items this time of year, they are grown in the Bell Glade, Florida area and are expected to be available in steady supply for the next few months.

© Govindji | Dreamstime

In general, all vegetable items that are available now should see steady supply in the coming months until big volume hits in spring. Cabbage, green beans, and broccoli are all faced with solid supply and steady pricing.

High pricing on sweet corn

Sweet corn, however, seems to be an exception. After months of oversupply and low pricing, the market has turned. "Supply is tight and pricing has strengthened," commented Taft. "We are expecting strong January and February months for sweet corn out of Bell Glade, FL.," he said.

© Pioneer Growers

It's just a Florida deal for now until the transition will be made to Georgia in May.

For more information:

Geoff Taft

Pioneer Growers

Tel: +1 (561) 996-5211

[email protected]

www.pioneergrowers.com