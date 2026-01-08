"Besides French beans and avocados, we're eyeing baby vegetables for the European market"

"We're not just growing vegetables, we're building systems, partnerships, and livelihoods," says Emmanuel Harelimana, CEO of Garden Fresh, as he walks through rows of French beans ready for harvest. Established in 2016, Garden Fresh is a family-owned company dedicated to the production and export of fruits and vegetables, under the umbrella of Rwandan agribusiness owner Faustin Mbundu.

Garden Fresh currently cultivates 120 hectares in Kayonza and another 60 hectares in Kagitumba, both in eastern Rwanda. But the most ambitious project is unfolding at Gabiro Agrihub, where the company is developing a 185-hectare farm on land leased for 49 years.

Emmanuel Harelimana, CEO of Garden Fresh

With support from the government, Gabiro Agrihub spans a total of 5,600 hectares. Garden Fresh's slice of it is expected to bring the company's total fully irrigated farmland to over 350 hectares by early next year. "The variability in rainfall has increased. We can't rely on weather patterns anymore," Harelimana explains. "That's why irrigation is non-negotiable now."

From French beans to avocados

The company exports a mix of produce, all of it by air: French beans (16 tons per week), chilies (5 tons per week), and passion fruits (50 tons annually). Seasonal products like tender stem broccoli are timed to follow European demand cycles. Trials are also underway with herbs.

Avocados, exported mostly to the Middle East, are in season from September to April. "Right now, we're doing 5 to 8 tons a week," says Harelimana. "But with our new farms and support from outgrowers, we're targeting 30 tons a week."

Young avocado trees in Kayonza

Why air beats sea (for now)

Air freight is both a necessity and a limitation. "RwandAir flies daily, but the cargo space is tight," he says. Sea freight would be more cost-effective, but quality losses can be a deal-breaker, especially for delicate products. Ongoing issues in the Red Sea have only added to the risk.

Trials are also underway with herbs

Still, Garden Fresh is exploring options. "If we want to ship by sea, we need to hit volume targets. You can't half-fill a container and expect it to be worth it," he notes. In addition to expanding existing crops, volume can also be boosted by introducing new crops. The team is eyeing baby vegetables for the European market, which currently leans heavily on South African supply. "To be a serious player, we know we need the full assortment, not just one or two items," Harelimana says.

French beans are available all year round

Scaling with smallholders

While Garden Fresh is expanding its own land, it also partners with four strong farmer cooperatives. The company supplies inputs like seeds and fertilizers, and in return, the farmers follow strict protocols. Six agronomists work directly with outgrowers to ensure quality and compliance with international standards. "We're very focused on what chemicals are allowed, and especially on not exceeding residue limits," Harelimana explains. One of the cooperatives has already achieved GlobalG.A.P. certification. "The others are working towards it. It's not easy, but it's necessary," he adds.

Packing with precision

Back at headquarters, Garden Fresh runs a BRC-certified 600-square-meter packing house, soon to be expanded. "We need more space, especially for avocados and beans," says Harelimana. So, the next big investment is a machine packing line for avocados. "Hand packing doesn't work when you're dealing with container volumes," he points out.

Garden Fresh runs a 600-square-meter packing house, soon to be expanded

The company already holds several certifications, BRC, SMETA, GlobalG.A.P., Leaf, and Tesco Nurture, and is working towards the full Tesco standard for food safety. "Direct packing and barcoding in Rwanda rather than repacking in the UK can halve costs, which gives the company a real edge with big retail clients", states Harelimana.



UK and EU

The UK is still Garden Fresh's biggest market, where French beans go to both wholesale and retail buyers. But the company is expanding into continental Europe, especially the Netherlands and Belgium, where they supply wholesalers connected to supermarkets. Attending international trade fairs, such as Fruit Logistica in Berlin and Fruit Attraction in Madrid, is part of Garden Fresh's playbook. "You meet existing clients, stay in the loop with trends, and, of course, find new business," says Harelimana.

Direct packing and barcoding in Rwanda rather than repacking in the UK can halve costs

People at the center

The company's growth has had a ripple effect on local communities. Over 70% of Garden Fresh's workforce are women and youth. "We employ around 80 people in the packing house and over 500 casual workers on the farms," Harelimana says. That translates into support for roughly 500 families.

But there's one challenge that keeps Harelimana up at night: timing. "If you miss a flight or a harvest window, that crop is gone, and so is the income from it," he says. That kind of pressure means there's no room for sloppiness. "It's a business of details. Every hour, every day matters."

For more information on the Rwandan fresh produce export sector, please contact Charlotte Uwicyeza ([email protected]) of the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), which will also be present at the upcoming Fruit Logistica: Hall 26, Stand C-61. A joint booth with Rwandan companies can be found at Stand B-80 in Hall 26. Click here for an overview of Rwandan fresh produce exporters.