Sunyani mango farmers open resource centre in Ghana

The Sunyani Greenfield Mango Farmers Association has established a new agricultural resource centre in Ghana's Bono Region after previously operating from rented premises. The facility was constructed by the Blue Skies Foundation and is intended to support members of the association through training, coordination, and access to production inputs.

The association represents more than 200 mango farmers, including adults, youth, women, and farmers with disabilities. According to project partners, the centre is intended to strengthen farm-level practices and organisational capacity within the mango value chain. The new premises are also expected to reduce administrative and operational costs, allowing the association to centralise activities and services.

The resource centre serves as a base for training, innovation, and information sharing. It provides space for meetings, extension activities, and input distribution, and is designed to support the adoption of improved agronomic practices, access to planting material, and market-related information.

The facility is named after Mr Ernest Adjei Ablorh, former Head of Agronomy at Blue Skies. It includes a conference hall, office space, an input shop, and washroom facilities, and will be used for farmer meetings and extension sessions.

Dr Pile commended the mango farmers for maintaining their partnership with Blue Skies and encouraged producers in the Sunyani area to increase their supply allocation beyond the current 70 per cent. He noted that Ghanaian mangoes are widely regarded within the West African region.

Mr Alistair Djimatey, Head of Foundation and Corporate Affairs at Blue Skies, linked the new centre to broader initiatives aimed at engaging young people in agriculture, including the School Farm of the Year program. He said these programs are intended to expose youth to different roles within the agricultural value chain.

"We want to change the mindset of young people about agriculture," Mr Djimatey said, "this centre is not just for the elderly but is a space where young people can gain practical knowledge and apply it."

Mr Isaac Adjei Mensah, Bono Regional Extension Officer, said the Department of Agriculture would continue to provide extension support and integrate relevant research into mango production. He noted that while access to buyers can be a challenge for farmers, consistent off-take arrangements are often more critical than market demand alone.

Mr George Kafui Agbozo, Chairman of the Sunyani Greenfield Mango Farmers Association, said the partnership with Blue Skies has provided stability for growers, particularly given the perishable nature of mangoes. He noted that Blue Skies currently purchases about 70 per cent of the association's output.

Through the new resource centre, stakeholders aim to support production, post-harvest handling, and coordination within the mango value chain, with a focus on improving farm management and supply consistency.

Source: GNA / GBN