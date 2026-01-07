"We are coming off an extraordinary autumn. During my last contribution to this site, in early October, we were still seeing temperatures of 27 degrees. That is where it all started. The temperatures were not only too high to control thrips, but they were also detrimental to the crops at that time," says Kees Havenaar of Frutas Luna from Roquetas. "Everything grew well and, in cucumbers and aubergines, for example, harvesting progressed very quickly. Until the plants were exhausted, leaving a gap, and that gap was never closed because the weather then turned into what can only be described as non-sunny Spain."

© Frutas Luna

"Normally, December is a fairly stable month in terms of weather, which keeps both supply and prices stable. But I have never experienced an autumn like this, with such extremely high prices," Kees continues. He explains that the late autumn crops never got off to a good start, as December was dark, chilly, and wet throughout. "This is disastrous for almost all crops, but especially for cucumbers and aubergines. With peppers, we now know what the culprit has been and still is, namely thrips. And if you then add another month of dark weather, you have the perfect storm."

What will happen in 2026? "I hardly dare to say. I often joke with our literally great friend Izak from AGF.nl about having to consult my 'crystal ball' again. Well, let us all fasten our seat belts, because personally, I expect extreme situations from now until spring. In fact, I think many crops are not going to recover for the time being. And the worst may still be ahead of us, as the current weather forecasts for this region are worrying. Minimum temperatures are expected to drop to levels that could deliver the final blows," predicts the exporter from Almeria.

"But there is always something positive as well. My father always used to say, 'better expensive than not for sale', and at the moment, you do not hear anyone in our industry complaining about prices. Some growers are not complaining; there are always some who are doing well, and that is great for them," Kees says, concluding by wishing everyone a beautiful and healthy 2026.

