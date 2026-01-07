Heavy rains slow down pepper harvest in Souss Massa

The successive climatic events affecting Morocco, with Storm Francis currently hitting the country shortly after Storm Emilia, are bringing unusual scenes of heavy and constant rainfall, marking a break with several years of drought.

Conditions are so far favourable on farms in the Souss Massa region, and the rains have lifted spirits without causing any losses, according to Obeida Mansour, CEO of Universal Peppers.

© Universal Peppers

The grower says, "This unusual weather coincides with our transition to year-round production this season. We have a winter cycle for the first time, and in December, we began harvesting the July-September seedlings. We experienced delays due to slow plant deliveries, which were widespread and overwhelming throughout the region and across all products. This delay is not due to the weather conditions, but rather to slow processes in the nurseries."

The arrival of storms has not had a serious impact in the Souss Massa region, according to the grower. He adds, "Unlike other regions, the impact is moderate and fairly good here. We are seeing the rivers fill up, but production has not been affected. Greenhouses are intact, and roads are still accessible. As far as our farms are concerned, located in Ait Amira, Biougra, and Houara, we are spared."

The grower reports, however, that harvesting was suspended last weekend. He explains, "We deliberately suspended harvesting during heavy rains as a precautionary measure to ensure the quality of the peppers and reduce the cost and process of cleaning. The same applies in the packing houses, where operations are slowed down on days of heavy rain."

According to Mansour, the bad weather has not affected the phytosanitary situation as far as peppers are concerned. He adds: "The impact of viruses remains below normal levels and the phytosanitary situation is under control."

"This season, we are producing Kapia peppers, mini snack peppers, and sweet peppers in two cycles, one in winter and one in summer, which allows us to achieve full annual production," Mansour concludes.

