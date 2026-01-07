Mexico crossings shape avocado, berry and vegetable markets

Fresh produce markets are showing mixed movement patterns, with shifting volumes from Mexico crossings influencing pricing and trading activity across avocados, berries, vegetables, and tomatoes.

Avocado

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to ease slightly. Trading of size 32–48s remains slow, while other sizes are moderate. Prices for conventional 40–84s are slightly higher, with organic 60s smaller and other sizes mostly unchanged. Hass 2-layer cartons are mostly 22.25–24.25 for 32–48s, 22.25–23.25 for 60s, 19.25–20.25 for 70s, and 18.25–19.25 for 84s. Organic 48s are mostly 32.25–34.25, 60s 31.25–33.2,5, and 70s 30.25–32.25.

Blueberry

Movement from Peru imports via Miami, Philadelphia, and New York is expected to hold steady. Trading is active. Organic prices are slightly higher, while conventional prices are unchanged. Flats of 12 1-pint cups are mostly 24.00–28.00 for conventional large and 41.00–44.00 for organic. Quality is generally good. Chilean blueberry shipments through Philadelphia are increasing seasonally, with flats mostly 29.00–31.00 and good quality reported. Mexican blueberry crossings through Arizona, California, and Texas are also increasing.

Cucumber

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decline slightly. Trading is moderate. Large sizes are slightly lower priced, while medium sizes remain mostly unchanged. Through Nogales, Arizona, movement is also easing, with slow trading and lower prices on most sizes. Florida cucumber movement is decreasing, with early moderate and later slow trading and slightly lower prices. Quality ranges from variable to generally good, depending on origin.

Green bell pepper

Volume from Mexico via Nogales is expected to rise. Trading is moderate, with higher prices. Extra-large cartons are 7.95–9.95, and large 6.95–8.95. Florida supplies are steady, with moderate early trading, slower later demand, and lower prices.

Strawberry

Movement from Central Florida, Mexico, and California remains about the same, with slow trading and lower prices across regions. Florida flats of 8 1-pound containers are mostly 8.00–10.00, while Mexican supplies through Texas are 6.00–8.00. California districts report similar pricing. Mexican strawberries through Otay Mesa are increasing seasonally, though supplies are limited. The first FOB report is expected in early January.

Tomato

Movement from Mexico through Texas and Otay Mesa is easing seasonally. Trading slowed late in the period, with lower prices for vine-ripe cartons. Nogales shipments are increasing seasonally, with prices generally unchanged and quality reported as good.

