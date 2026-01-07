Stronger volumes of bitter melon this season

The supply of bitter melon looks strong right now. "Harvest yields are good at the beginning of the season, and additional volume is expected next month as new fields come online," says Love April's Elena Kong. "Supply is significantly better than last year. Growers are using a new seed variety that performs well in warmer weather, which has improved yields."

© Love April

Right now, supply is coming from Culiacán, Sinaloa where the season started on schedule and is expected to run through the end of May. Production typically begins again around early November. "The region has well-fertilized valley land and is a major agricultural area for many crops," says Kong. "Winter production comes from Culiacán, while summer production shifts to California. The average temperatures are around 90°F, and the valley geography helps reduce wind impact, creating stable growing conditions."

On demand, it continues to grow gradually each year for bitter melon. "Bitter melon has a strong flavor and is more popular among older generations in Chinese, Taiwanese, and Filipino communities. Awareness and acceptance among younger consumers and the broader American market remain limited," Kong says, adding that part of the challenges around expanding demand are both limited consumer awareness and strong flavor profile, which makes it difficult for some consumers to prepare and enjoy bitter melon. "Additionally, the market has very low tolerance for second-quality product."

Health and bitter melon

That said, she does believe that overall, the bitter melon market in the U.S. shows strong long-term potential. While current demand is still concentrated in Asian communities, growing interest in functional foods and natural health ingredients is creating new opportunities. "If bitter melon becomes better known, it has strong potential as a "superfood" due to its health benefits," says Kong. "Bitter melon is increasingly recognized for its benefits related to blood sugar management, digestion, and overall metabolic health, positioning it well within the "superfood" category. Increased exposure through chef-driven recipes could help expand consumption. As consumer awareness expands and more chef-driven and health-focused applications enter the market, U.S. consumption is expected to grow steadily."

© Love April

As for pricing, it is higher this season over last due to increased raw material costs and rising overall expenses. That said, it is currently steady and expected to remain stable until demand increases ahead of the Lunar New Year.

