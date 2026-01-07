‘Foreign competition puts pressure on the leek market’

With the launch of Vivo by REO, REO is taking a new step in the premium segment. This comes in a season that is anything but straightforward. "2025 can hardly be called a strong year," says Remie Dewitte of REO. "Prices for many vegetables were clearly lower than in previous seasons, so we hope the final weeks of the year can still bring some recovery. The forecast for colder weather should stimulate demand for winter vegetables."

© REO

So far, that cold has largely failed to arrive, and this has had a clear impact on the leek market, among others. "Without a real winter peak, demand lags, and it becomes difficult to achieve healthy pricing. We need cold weather and the resulting demand to get sales moving again," he explains.

Pressure from foreign competition

Besides the weather, international competition also played a role throughout the season. "For almost the entire year, there was pressure from abroad. Several countries were able to offer a continuous supply, which put additional pressure on the market. Despite good volumes at REO, prices for many products remained below expectations."

To continue supporting leek exports, REO responded flexibly to market demand. "In certain periods, we were able to trade additional volumes thanks to alternative forms of packaging. For example, in 2025, we sold three times as many wooden leek crates as in 2024. The new REO Flandria leek box was also received very positively by the market."

Thrips as an ongoing challenge

A recurring focus this season was thrips pressure. "In some critical periods, it was substantial, and under current conditions, it is certain to remain an issue in the future. Producers have fewer and fewer tools available to fully control that pressure."

© REO

According to REO, this creates a clear responsibility for the entire supply chain. Philiep Willems, sales manager at REO, says: "Seed companies are actively searching for varieties with improved thrips resistance, and we are closely monitoring these developments. At the same time, buyers and consumers will also have to learn to accept limited thrips damage. In terms of quality, there is nothing wrong with these leeks; only their appearance is less perfect. Clear and correct communication towards consumers is essential."

Vivo by REO as a commercial solution

With Vivo by REO, the cooperative aims to offer an answer to this challenge. "Under this new brand, we market, among other products, high-quality, unsorted leeks in sizes 2–4, where slight thrips damage is permitted. The product is offered daily through mediation and packed in standard leek crates on large one-way pallets, fitted with a VIVO crate tag."

At the same time, Sublime Leek, which succeeds the Fine Fleur brand under the new strategy, remains the premium segment within the REO range. "This product must meet the strictest quality requirements one hundred per cent. That also means that at certain times, we deliberately cannot offer Sublime leeks. This is the only way we can guarantee that it is the highest-quality product on the market."

However, the backbone of leek sales remains REO Flandria leek. "These are offered daily via the auction. The Flandria label is recognised throughout Europe and remains a strong asset for both growers and buyers."

© REO

Looking ahead to hydro leeks and REO NOVA

REO is also continuing to invest in innovation, says Remie. "With hydroprei, we are still in a start-up phase. The installation in Ypres remains a research setup. In 2025, we faced unforeseen circumstances that delayed the harvest; however, the first season was primarily a learning experience. Expectations remain positive. We see clear interest from the trade, both for distant export and from Belgian retail. By early 2026, hydro leek will be available on the Belgian market under the REO NOVA brand."

'Samen smaakt het langst'

For REO, the challenge remains clear in the year ahead as well. "We want to continue offering leeks that satisfy customers, support and relieve producers where needed, and closely monitor market developments. Or, as it is summed up within REO: 'Samen smaakt het langst'."

