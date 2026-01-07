"I already know that these machines are going to pay off"

Just south of the Belgian border, in the Flemish region of Voeren, about 25 kilometers from Maastricht, is Theunissen Fruit. On around 25 hectares, the company grows apples, pears, cherries, plums, and gooseberries. Most of the harvest is sold through the New Green cooperative, but a considerable share also reaches consumers directly through the farm's large fruit vending machine.

© Swift International B.V.

Several years ago, Theunissen Fruit was one of the first fruit growers in the area to invest in mobile wind machines from Frost Fans. Wouter Theunissen's father made that decision based on a well-known principle: during frost nights, these machines pull warmer air down from higher layers in the atmosphere and mix it with the cold air near the ground, helping to protect the trees.

© Swift International B.V.

However, the existing machines did not cover all the orchards. As a result, the company still suffered some early frost damage this year. "In one of our QTee pear plots, we were one day too late to install the machine," says Wouter Theunissen, who took over the business from his parents last year. "And because we are close to the Maas Valley, we face frost almost every year. Doing nothing is simply not an option. I am convinced these machines will pay for themselves."

To reduce the risk in the future, Wouter decided to invest further. He ordered four additional wind machines from Swift International, supplied by Ernst Slabbekoorn: two smaller models and two larger ones. "We now have three years of experience with these machines, and when we look at the area they protect, it's clear that this investment works very well," he explains.

Water availability also played a role in this choice. "We don't have enough water in this region to use other frost protection methods," Wouter says. "We used to work with a frostbuster, but that required a lot of time and effort." He also sees another advantage in wind machines. "If they are running and it turns out they were not needed, they don't cause any harm. With some other frost protection methods, we sometimes see that they actually make frost damage worse."

© Swift International B.V.

"We now have a total of two large and four small wind machines, which fully protect our two largest orchard blocks," Wouter says with satisfaction. "The great thing is that they work almost by themselves. Of course, you still check the orchard during a frost night, but the machines start automatically when the temperature at ground level reaches 1 degree."

The first two new machines have already been delivered, and the remaining two are expected later this week. "Ernst supported us very well throughout the process," Wouter adds. "He helped us create a plan to place the machines in the best possible way across the fields."

© Swift International B.V.

The investment helps the young fruit grower to look to the future with confidence. "We are not the largest in size but do run a professional fruit-growing company. I also try to jump on the bandwagon with the new club varieties. That's where the future lies. And with this investment, we guarantee our harvest security."

© Swift International B.V.

Cake to celebrate the milestone

With this order, Wouter marked a milestone at Swift International in terms of the number of machines delivered in cooperation with technical partner Zeelandtrac. "We keep it modest, but we celebrated it. For those who place an order before January 15 and estimate the number of machines, we are raffling three high-quality battery chargers. Send the number and your application to [email protected]", concludes Ernst.

