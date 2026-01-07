New technologically advanced machinery designed specifically for apples

The apple market is constantly growing, with positive trends in terms of both value and quantity. This delicate fruit has its own dedicated machine and lines from PND, an Italian company that operates in the design and supply of fruit processing machinery. With over 7,000 varieties, apples are a seasonal fruit found everywhere in the world, with excellent domestic and foreign demand, thanks to the growing interest in healthy and balanced lifestyles.

We spoke to Daniele Mercurio, the sales manager. "The apple, regarded as the queen of fruits, remains at the heart of our solutions," he says. "Demand for fresh-cut produce has surged in recent years. In response, PND has introduced the PL8. This semi-automatic machine peels, de-seeds, and slices apples. It is available with 2, 4, or 6 stations to cater to different needs and workloads. This is the group's best-selling, most versatile, and functional machine," Mercurio points out, "facilitating the production of up to 80 fruits per minute when operating continuously for 24 hours, depending on the customer's selected requirements. The weight range varies depending on the model. It ranges from 300 kg/h for the PL4 to 500 kg/h for the PL8. Made of food-grade stainless steel, the machine guarantees minimal operator input and precise, gentle processing."

© PND Costruz. Elettromeccaniche SrlPND Sales Manager Daniele Mercurio

The fruit is loaded onto the trolley mechanically and transferred to the peeling tube, where the peeling process begins. On request, it can also be sliced or diced. PND systems have steadily advanced, making the machine suitable for various types of fruit with different characteristics. These include the irregularly shaped Bramley apple, the Asian 'nashi' pear, kiwi fruit, and peaches.

"These machines offer many advantages, including exceptional cutting, rapid production, cost-effective labor, easy maintenance and sanitation, and a user-friendly interface," the sales manager continues. "Customers recognize PND as reliable in many key areas, including technology, innovation, after-sales service, and spare parts. Our in-depth knowledge of the organoleptic characteristics of products, combined with extensive research, has earned us a reputation as one of the most innovative companies in the sector."

The PL8 peeler and all of the machines in the company's product line have been very successful in Poland, which is known as the largest apple orchard in Europe. PND serves 60 active customers there with specific single-, multiple-, and automatic lines. PND is particularly proud of its 20-year monopoly partnership. The company has a strong presence in Europe, South America, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Africa, and Asia, with 95 percent of its revenue coming from exports.

Mercurio concludes, "We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a profitable New Year. We would also like to inform our customers that we close our offices from 24 December to 6 January."

Those interested in viewing the machinery catalog or the calendar of trade fairs in which PND will participate can visit www.pndsrl.it.

