Göknur, an organic fruit producer and exporter in Türkiye has taken another step to improve its processing operations. The company recently installed a new 6-lane apple pre-sorting line from Reemoon, aiming to increase efficiency and support its growing production needs.

Göknur manages more than 30,000 decares of fully organic orchards and processes over 7 million kilograms of fruit every day. With 85% of its production exported to some of the world's most competitive markets. In 2025, the company upgraded its apple processing facility with Reemoon's pre-sorting line installed. The system, equipped with six lanes and a capacity of 17 tons per hour (based on 120 g apples), was fully installed and commissioned within six months. The line is dedicated to apple sorting and has already proven to deliver fast and reliable performance. Also as the Reemoon local sales manager told, in 2025, Reemoon got 2 apple projects 4 lane and 6 lane include full line.

At the heart of the system is Reemoon's S7.5 PRO optical vision technology, paired with an advanced internal quality detection unit. This combination allows the machine to sort apples by weight, size, color, and external defects, while also checking internal qualities such as Brix, acidity, browning, mould, pulp damage, and other hidden issues. The entire process is non-destructive, making it ideal for high-speed, high-volume operations.



According to Mr Sanjar, local sales manager at Reemoon, Göknur was Reemoon's first customer in Türkiye to install a full 4-lane apple sorting line in 2023. Based on their positive experience with that system, the company decided to invest in another Reemoon line. They cited several reasons for the repeat investment: higher grading accuracy, reliable internal quality detection, stable performance, and strong after-sales support.

According to Göknur factory manager, Mr Ali Aslanali, the team first learned about Reemoon through industry recommendations, other packhouses already using the technology, and demonstrations at exhibitions and online platforms. "Seeing real results from existing users helped us build trust and confidence," he explained.



The benefits of the new system appeared quickly. "After installation, our processing speed increased, manual labor needs dropped, and the workflow became much smoother," the factory manager, Mr Ali Aslanali said. "The precision of the vision system improved grading accuracy immediately, giving us more uniform products and better pack-out rates."

With support from Reemoon's engineering and after-sales teams, Göknur apple sorting operations now run more smoothly and with improved consistency, helping the company maintain the quality standards it aims for in its organic fruit production.



