Unlike mass-produced fresh produce, specialty vegetables and greens in Egypt enjoy a consistent season, according to Mohamed Elgazar, CEO of Max Mark. The grower says that "several Egyptian products that are not grown on a mass scale have a stable season, unlike strawberries, for example."

Elgazar states, "We produce several greens such as broccoli, iceberg lettuce, white and red cabbage, and lettuce in open fields. The season is excellent, with stable weather conditions as well as undisturbed market conditions."

© Max Mark

According to Elgazar, "Egyptian greens are finding a favorable market in many parts of the world." He continues, "Our prices are very competitive in Europe, and at Max Mark, we are performing particularly well in the German market. Demand is also stable in the Gulf countries and Asia, especially in Singapore and Malaysia, despite fluctuating prices."

"Singapore plays a pivotal role as a regional trade and distribution hub. Its advanced logistics infrastructure, strong cold chain capabilities, and highly regulated import environment set benchmarks for quality across the region. Malaysia, meanwhile, continues to expand its retail and hospitality sectors, creating steady demand for premium fruits and vegetables that meet international food-safety and sustainability standards.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

For Egyptian exporters, Southeast Asia represents a significant opportunity. Egypt's favorable climate, extended growing seasons, and improving agricultural compliance systems position it well to serve these markets. Products that meet export grade specifications, supported by robust Quality Assurance, Food Safety, and Traceability systems, are increasingly well received by importers seeking dependable long-term partners rather than transactional suppliers."

"Our season will run until March, and we hope to continue to enjoy good winds. In contrast, we are facing a difficult market in the strawberry sector, where the season started with low prices," Elgazar concludes.

