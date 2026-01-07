“Promising start for Bangladeshi cabbage exports in peak Rabi season”

It's the peak Rabi season and Bangladesh's cabbage exports are enjoying strong momentum at the moment due to improved quality and stable pricing, says Md. Irfan of R S Enterprise. "We are seeing robust production from major regions like Bogura, Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Rangpur. The Rabi harvest from November to February delivers peak supply, followed by moderate volumes in the pre-Rabi or summer season through May. This seasonality ensures fresh cabbage exports throughout the high-demand winter months."​

According to Irfan, premium varieties like Atom and Sunrise are valued for their uniform heads, excellent weight-to-size ratios and superior post-harvest shelf life. "These varieties meet strict international standards while offering crisp texture and vibrant color," he notes. This season's quality marks a clear step up over last year, owing to favorable weather, enhanced farm management and stricter crop grading. "Supplies now better align with buyer expectations for firmness, shelf life and visual appeal," he adds.​

© R S Enterprise

Irfan explains that pricing has seen a modest 5 to 8% increase, reflecting higher input costs, enhanced grading and growing regional demand. "However, export volumes have grown without sharp fluctuations, even as production and logistics expenses increase. Improvements in availability are keeping prices balanced."​

"Malaysia tops the destination list, attracted by reliable sea freight links and strong demand for quality cabbage. Singapore and Taiwan rank next, favoring consistent standards that Bangladeshi suppliers deliver reliably. The UAE and other Gulf countries show rising interest through re-exports and expatriate communities. These markets value our competitive pricing and expanding cold chain infrastructure," Irfan explains.​

© R S Enterprise

Challenges with exporting cabbage relate to post-harvest losses, limited cold storage facilities and shipment delays. Irfan states that exporters are addressing these through better cold chain management, upgrades to packaging, farmer training on proper harvesting and handling, and strengthened coordination with shipping companies to ensure timely deliveries quality.​

Looking ahead, R S Enterprise has plans for further expansion into Southeast Asia and the Middle East, along with trials of high-yield, disease-resistant cabbage varieties for shelf life extension and meeting diverse buyer preferences. "Bangladesh's overall maritime vegetable exports jumped over 300% in FY25, with cabbage contributing significantly. This makes us confident in the country's potential to capture a good share of global demand for fresh vegetables," Irfan concludes.

For more information.

Md Irfan

R S Enterprise

Tel: +880 1727 666 065

Email: [email protected]

www.r-senterprise.com