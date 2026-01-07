Morocco steadily strengthening its position in the global avocado market

Morocco is steadily strengthening its position in the global avocado market, with exports rising for the fifth consecutive marketing year and reaching new records, according to EastFruit. In the 2024/25 marketing year (September–August), Morocco exported 112,000 tons of avocados, doubling the previous record set in 2023/24. Export revenues also exceeded $300 million for the first time.

Avocados have become one of Morocco's leading fruit export products, contributing more than 10% of total foreign currency earnings from fruit and berry exports. In 2024, only mandarins and watermelons surpassed avocados in export volume. The export season typically begins in September with early varieties and peaks in winter, when shipments of the popular Hass variety dominate. January 2025 marked the highest monthly volume at 32,600 tons—more than Morocco's entire avocado exports in 2019/20.

© EastFruit

Spain remained the top destination, absorbing over 35% of shipments, although its share declined. France and the Netherlands followed with 25% and 22%, while the UK and Germany accounted for 7% and 3% respectively. Morocco also made strong gains in secondary markets, which together accounted for 6.7% of exports, up from 3.2% a year earlier.

Notable growth was seen in Canada, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Mauritania, and the UAE, while exports to Turkey resumed. Overall, exports to secondary destinations quadrupled to 7,600 tons, with Moroccan avocados reaching 27 countries. Despite persistent drought, production continues to expand, supporting Morocco's strong export performance.

Source: east-fruit.com