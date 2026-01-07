“Our investments in deastringency will enable us to prolong our Rojo Brillante season by one month”

The Rojo Brillante stocks of ACN Naoussa are practically over, and the Greek cooperative will continue by trading only the Jiro variety. "Our Rojo Brillante crop was very reduced this season, due to the frost that affected the crops during the flowering stage, and so we had to reject requests from abroad, such as from France. The last shipments of our Rojo Brillante will be carried out around Christmas, and after that we will continue only with Jiro from our growers, where the damage is smaller. Jordan, which absorbs such kakis, finally gave permission for imports recently," mentions Ms. Soula Serdari, sales director of ACN Naoussa.

© ACN Naoussa

"Grower prices were satisfactory, whether we speak about the free market during the harvesting season or clearances made by cooperatives to their members. In general, grower prices for good quality fruits oscillated from 1,00 to 1,20 per kilo. There was good demand for quite some time, but ultimately we did not avoid seeing EXW or DAP prices fall by 0,50 euros, due to strong Spanish competition. I believe that the taste of Greek kakis is better than the Spanish ones, but it is a fact that Spanish kakis have no second when it comes to post-harvest treatment and quality preservation," Ms. Serdari comments.

As she adds: "In Greece, kaki cultivation is expanding every season, with more and more Rojo Brillante being planted in Macedonia, with our growers also taking part in this process. Despite it not being a crop that does not need care, as some people say, what Greeks are really lagging in is post-harvest technical know-how. This is the biggest challenge for us. For example, we would wish to keep our Rojo Brillante for a little longer, but it is technically impossible due to our apple storing activity. Apples negatively affect the post-harvest endurance of kakis."

© ACN Naoussa

ACN Naoussa is making preparations to overcome this obstacle. "From next season, we will put into operation our own deastringency chamber. Theoretically, this will enable us to prolong our Rojo Brillante season by one month, finishing the season around January 20," the sales director of the Greek cooperative concludes.

