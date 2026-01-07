Moroccan avocado exports are entering a quiet period, a typical occurrence at the end of the year. However, the end of 2025 is busier than the previous year, as declining supply in Europe is prompting importers to rebuild their stocks for January, according to Zakaria El Yamlahi, managing director of Export Optimum.

The exporter describes an unusual season: "The decline in Moroccan production has been felt in the last two weeks, when supply from other sources has decreased on the European market. Farm gate prices in Morocco have risen by 25%, resulting in an equivalent increase in export prices."

© Export Optimum

According to El Yamlahi, "the current prices of Moroccan avocados are excessive and do not reflect market conditions, despite the decrease in supply in Europe." He continues, "European buyers are turning to Colombia and Israel, and it is difficult to export at current prices."

The exporter notes that only 20,000 tons have been exported since the start of the season, compared to 36,000 tons during the same period last year. "This is, of course, due to the drop in production, but above all to the excessively high prices. More than 40,000 tons of fruit are still on the trees, while exporters are behind schedule with their delivery programs. This could damage Morocco's image as a reliable source in the global avocado market."

The increase in demand from local traders and supermarkets, as Ramadan approaches, coupled with additional consumption associated with the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN) being held in Morocco, is not a credible justification for price increases, according to the exporter. He argues, "These effects remain speculative and are not really concrete. Local consumption will not exceed 5,000 tons this year, and this is reflected in the prices of Category II, which are struggling to take off."

El Yamlahi believes that prices should stabilize when exports resume in January. He concludes, "Recent rains have rapidly increased the dry matter level of the fruit, which is currently at 27%. Growers will therefore have to resign themselves to harvesting in January, which will inevitably stabilize prices."

For more information:

Zakaria El Yamlahi

Export Optimum

+212662409852

[email protected]