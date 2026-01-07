Turkish citrus exporter upgrades processing facility with 8-lane sorting system

Menas A.S., a citrus producer and exporter in Türkiye, has significantly upgraded its processing capacity with the installation of a state-of-the-art 8-lane citrus sorting line from Reemoon.

Founded in 1993 as a family business in Mersin, Menas has an annual export volume of 70,000 tons from Türkiye, North Cyprus, and South Cyprus.

Sanjar, Reemoon's local sales manager in Türkiye, said that in 2025 the company installed six new citrus sorting lines across the country, including one at Menas's Mersin facility. "This 8-lane citrus sorting line has a processing capacity of 23 tons per hour, based on an average fruit weight of 110 grams," he explained. "The system was fully installed and commissioned in just five months. Although primarily designed for citrus, it can also handle nectarines if needed."

"One of the standout features of this line is the S7.5 PRO optical camera system," Sanjar added. "It sorts fruit by weight, size, color, and external blemishes, ensuring high grading accuracy and consistency. The system has proven very reliable and has significantly improved the sorting process."

Menas factory manager, Mr Ferhat, highlighted why the company chose Reemoon. "We were impressed by the high sorting accuracy, the reliability of the technology, and the strong after-sales support," he said. "The customization options and overall performance of the system were also important. Installation was carried out by Reemoon engineers from China, and their support during commissioning was excellent."

He also noted the operational benefits, "This new sorting line has noticeably increased our efficiency. We are processing more fruit in less time, and the consistency is higher than ever. Grading accuracy improved immediately. Our customers now receive a much more uniform product, and complaints have dropped to almost zero. The optical detection system has reduced our reliance on manual labor and provides stable, repeatable results. Overall, the line delivered exactly what we expected: speed, accuracy, and better pack-out rates."

Reemoon has installed six new citrus sorting lines across Türkiye, including at Menas's Adana facility. With a local office and engineering team, Reemoon provides ongoing support for installation, maintenance, and optimization, helping companies like Menas minimize downtime and maintain efficiency as demand grows.

For more information:

Reemoon Technology Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected] , [email protected]

www.reemoon.com/en