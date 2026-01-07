Bringing ToBRFV-resistant tomatoes to southeast Europe

As plant health risks continue to reshape global horticulture, introducing Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBRFV)-resistant varieties is a major step forward for growers. This December, Hazera officially introduces its latest ToBRFV IR tomato varieties to Southeast Europe, delivering the optimal balance between protection and performance to a region preparing for the challenges ahead.

R&D with a clear purpose: performance meets protection

Over the course of several years, Hazera's R&D teams: breeders, phytopathologists, and geneticists have worked side by side to tackle one of the most disruptive tomato viruses worldwide. The objective has been clear: to deliver varieties that don't force growers to choose between resistance and performance.

The result is a new generation of tomatoes that combine high-quality fruit traits, strong agronomic performance, and resistance to ToBRFV. These varieties have already demonstrated consistent success in markets affected by the virus, proving that resistance can go hand in hand with yield, quality, and reliability. Now, following extensive trials and local adaptation, Hazera is bringing this expertise to Southeast Europe.

A global perspective: prepared before the crisis

From a global standpoint, the launch reflects Hazera's proactive approach. "This is about being ready before the problem becomes widespread," says Moshe Aharon, Hazera Area Sales Manager for Southeast Europe. "While this region is not yet fully affected by ToBRFV, Hazera brings extensive experience and a strong track record from multiple markets worldwide, where high-quality, resistant varieties have delivered real value to growers. This accumulated knowledge enables us to develop solutions that are precisely aligned with local market needs from day one."

For Hazera, introducing ToBRFV-resistant varieties is not a reactive measure but part of a long-term commitment to safeguarding growers' profitability and continuity.

The first stage of the launch: locally tailored indeterminate tomatoes

The rollout begins with two indeterminate tomato varieties, one red and one pink, introduced first in Romania and later expanding to additional Southeast European countries. Developed specifically with the Balkan region in mind, these varieties address the unique challenges of local production, where cold springs and hot continental summers can affect fruit set, plant vigor, and uniform ripening.

On the ground, local adaptation makes all the difference. According to Milan Zivkovic, Regional Product Development, these are not "one-size-fits-all" solutions. "Irinos and Rosastella are more than resistant, they are tailored to our market," he explains. "Irinos is a deep, shiny red tomato with large fruit size, strong plant structure, high yield potential, and early ripening, delivering the consistency growers need under variable conditions. Rosastella, our pink tomato, offers high fruit quality and great adaptability. It respects the pink tomato tradition valued by consumers, while providing improved resilience and stability. Together, both varieties perform well under local climate stresses and deliver the optimal balance between quality, protection, and market expectations that growers and traders are looking for".

The launch officially commenced with a special event held in Romania, from December 14 to 16. Organized in close collaboration with Hazera's local distributor, Adrisem, the event brought together growers, partners, and industry professionals to engage in dialogue, exchange insights, and discuss the future of tomato production in the region.

Breaking ground: Hazera's commitment to growers

As ToBRFV continues to shape tomato markets worldwide, Hazera's entry into Southeast Europe signals more than a product launch. It represents proactivity, partnership, and confidence in the power of well-bred varieties.

With proven genetics, local adaptation, and a clear vision for the future, Hazera is once again breaking new ground, growing together with growers before challenges turn into crises.

