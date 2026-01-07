The current Moroccan avocado season failed to meet the expectations of many small-scale producers. Said Abarchih, a grower based near Kenitra, reports that the season was unprofitable due to natural and commercial factors.

"Our problems began with significant yield losses, which reached 70% of a normal harvest. As everyone knows, this was due to excessive rainfall in March, followed by heat waves in August. We did everything we could to obtain quality fruit from what remained and carried out optimal agricultural operations, but we were then squeezed by the market," Abarchih says.

© AbarchihAvocado losses in the Gharb region due to heatwaves in August

Earlier in the season, many exporters reported that most avocado growers were delaying harvesting in the expectation of getting better prices. Abarchih gives his version of the story: "Prices at the start of the season were very low, even lower than last season, which was itself lower than the season before. At the same time, we saw that buyers were holding back, which we found very puzzling. The standoff went on for a long time, and many growers had to give in because they were in need of liquidity. "

"We were also concerned about the health of the trees. The longer we wait to harvest the fruit, the more stress the trees undergo, which can reduce the yield the following season. We had to find a balance between waiting for better prices and caring for the trees," the grower adds.

© Said Abarchih

"There are certainly growers who have not yet entirely harvested and who have the capacity to wait more, even until February. However, many of my fellow growers harvested and sold all their crop when the market was stagnant. This is what allowed prices to rise from 16 MAD to 24 MAD in the last two weeks," he continues.

All in all, it's a season to forget, according to Abarchih: "I haven't even covered my costs this season, after a year of spending and exemplary agricultural operations to preserve the health of the trees, obtain quality fruit, and meet MRL target, in vain."

For more information:

Said Abarchih

Domaine Abarchih

Email: [email protected]