Crate washer design focuses on reliability in harsh field conditions

For 20 years, AgrinServ has revolved around machines that perform as promised: being thorough, simple, and reliable. At Potato Europe 2025, this Dutch company presented the latest addition to the TumbleJet family: the TumbleJet Theo. This crate washer returns to basics and pays tribute to founder Theo van der Veeken.

The choice of name is deliberate. "[This machine's] initial sketches come from Theo's notebook," says Robin van der Veeken, who runs the company with his cousin Rudy. "He believes in simplicity: reliable, easily maintained machines. That philosophy lives on today." Theo, himself, helped complete this design, probably the last one he drew.

The TumbleJet Theo responds to the demand from smaller and mid-sized businesses for an affordable machine they can use independently. "Not everyone wants to depend on rental machines. Especially in larger countries, like Germany or the US, it pays to invest in your own equipment," says Robin.

Robin van der Veeken, co-founder of AgriServ

Simplicity as a design principle

Simplicity and sturdiness characterize the design. The Theo has an electric drive, simple controls, and a stainless or galvanized steel construction. "We saved where possible without compromising on quality. The machine's heart, the washing head, remains unchanged. That technology has already proven itself." Fewer sensors also mean less risk of malfunction, vital in muddy, wet conditions.

Its affordability is an added benefit. "You can wash crates from around €1.30 apiece," Robin explains. You can use the machine for different-sized crates, and it is mainly used for field vegetables, potatoes, flower bulbs, and chicory. Besides sales, rentals remain an important part of AgrinServ's business; every year, six regular customers rent TumbleJets.

The company combines digitization and ease of use. You can read and control their machines remotely, which helps with maintenance and fault diagnosis. "We can see the status, meter readings, and settings from anywhere via the internet." Robin, though, warns against over-automation: "For the washing process, you want as few electronics as possible. Water, mud, and sensors don't mix well," he says.

The future: more automation, fewer staff

AgrinServ's future lies in increased automation and decreased staff. Labor is becoming more expensive and scarcer, so clients want solutions that save work. The company is working on a new crate washer for the top segment that automatically processes entire stacks of crates, consumes less energy, and reduces damage. Hygiene is becoming increasingly important, too, partly due to restrictions on crop protection products.

The TumbleJet Theo bridges the gap between past and future. It pays homage to the company's roots and is a step forward towards automated, sustainable agriculture. "Theo would say, 'Don't make it more difficult than need be.' That's exactly what we've done with this machine," Robin concludes. (JG)

