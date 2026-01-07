Tighter than normal volumes on Mexican cauliflower

© BabiaThe supply of cauliflower from Mexico is limited right now. "The yields have been inconsistent due to fluctuating temperatures earlier in the season, which slowed sizing and overall production. The availability is improving but remains tighter than normal for December," says Michel Veyan Reed of Babia.

In general, the supply, which is coming primarily from Guanajuato and Querétaro, Mexico, is slightly slower than last year at this time. "Last season we had more stable temperatures and better field conditions, while this year's early cold fronts and intermittent rains reduced yields and created more variability in sizes," says Veyan Reed, adding that growing conditions have stabilized in the last two weeks and that the plants are healthy overall.

As for the timing of the season, it started roughly seven to 10 days earlier than normal because plantings were done earlier. "It went well until some rains and cooler temperatures delayed proper development," said Veyan Reed. "We expect the season to run through May, assuming no extreme cold or heat events occur."

Cauliflower and consumers

Meanwhile demand for cauliflower is very steady, particularly from retail and foodservice programs preparing for year-end and early-Q1 promotions. Value-added customers are also keeping demand strong. "We expect consumption to remain stable to strong. Cauliflower continues to perform well with consumers due to its versatility and its role in healthier, low-carb eating trends—particularly at the start of the year," says Veyan Reed, adding that there's growing interest in value-added cauliflower florets, blends, and ready-to-cook options. "We continue to expand our fresh-cut capabilities to support that segment."

On pricing, while pricing went really high for the Thanksgiving pull, it has since come back to more normal pricing levels. "Looking ahead, we expect moderate improvement in volume as fields catch up and sizing normalizes. Prices should remain firm but may soften slightly if supply strengthens. Weather will be the main factor to watch," says Veyan Reed. "We're optimistic about the remainder of the season. The quality looks good, and Mexico's central-growing region should provide stable supply and quality."

