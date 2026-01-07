Import persimmon season from Spain kicks off

LGS Specialty Sales enters its Spanish persimmon season with strong supply driven by improved growing conditions and increased volumes compared to the 2024 season.

This year's persimmons crop has benefited greatly from remarkably better weather during the growing season, including the absence of freezes which is historically common this time of year. Without the disruption of freezing weather, the company has been able to position its crop for higher overall yields and strong, consistent supply.

© LGS Specialty Sales

"We are pleased not only with the favorable weather conditions that we've experienced but also a year of increased supply compared to 2024," said Lucio Rainelli, director of sales at LGS Specialty Sales. "This gives our retail partners confidence and reliability as they solidify plans throughout the year."

The company anticipates its Spanish persimmon program to run through at least late January, providing an extended sales window for retailers. With volumes expected to exceed the previous season, the company is positioned to not only support existing customers but open doors for new retail opportunities where persimmons can serve as a seasonal specialty item for shoppers.

The company's persimmons are of the Kaki variety with a flavor profile resembling Fuyu offering rich, sweet and creamy vanilla notes.

"Their uniquely sweet characteristics along with exclusive seasonality not only meets shoppers' demand for specialty items but also offers customers a way to differentiate and expand their seasonal programs," added Rainelli.

To place an order of persimmons, contact [email protected].

For more information:

James Rasmussen

LGS Specialty Sales

Tel: +1 (718) 542-2200

[email protected]

https://www.lgssales.com/